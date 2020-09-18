An amendment targeting anti-Semitism was passed by the House of Representatives on Wednesday despite being opposed by a wide majority of Democrats.

An amendment to the Equity and Inclusion Enforcement Act aims to include anti-Semitism as a form of discrimination based on race, color or national origin.

The Republican-proposed amendment passed despite more than 70 percent of House Democrats voting against it.

Why would ANY elected official not want to combat anti-semitism? .@RepWexton needs to be held accountable for this vote ⬇️. https://t.co/e4NvbN8RLw — Aliscia Andrews (@alisciaandrews) September 17, 2020

Rep. Jerrold Nadler of New York was one of 162 House Democrats to vote against the measure. Nadler’s district is home to the largest Jewish community in the United States.

The EIEA aims to strengthen Title VI of the Civil Rights Act. The bill was introduced by Democratic Rep. Bobby Scott of Virginia and Democratic Rep. John Conyers Jr. of Michigan.

Rep. Virginia Foxx of North Carolina proposed the amendment in an effort to include Jewish people in the protections offered to other minorities in the EIEA.

“With anti-Semitism on the rise around the world, the need for this amendment is clear,” Foxx said, according to The Washington Free Beacon.

The bill was proposed following a year of increased anti-Semitic attacks.

The Anti-Defamation League found that anti-Semitic incidents rose by 12 percent in 2019, according to The New York Times.

