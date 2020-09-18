Login
SECTIONS
News
P Share Print

Measure Targeting Rising Anti-Semitism Opposed by Majority of House Democrats

×
By Autumn Klein
Published September 18, 2020 at 2:47pm
P Share Print

An amendment targeting anti-Semitism was passed by the House of Representatives on Wednesday despite being opposed by a wide majority of Democrats.

An amendment to the Equity and Inclusion Enforcement Act aims to include anti-Semitism as a form of discrimination based on race, color or national origin.

The Republican-proposed amendment passed despite more than 70 percent of House Democrats voting against it.

TRENDING: Watch: GOP Candidate Klacik Gets Kicked Off of 'The View' for Calling Out Behar's Blackface Scandal

Rep. Jerrold Nadler of New York was one of 162 House Democrats to vote against the measure. Nadler’s district is home to the largest Jewish community in the United States.

The EIEA aims to strengthen Title VI of the Civil Rights Act. The bill was introduced by Democratic Rep. Bobby Scott of Virginia and Democratic Rep. John Conyers Jr. of Michigan.

Rep. Virginia Foxx of North Carolina proposed the amendment in an effort to include Jewish people in the protections offered to other minorities in the EIEA.

“With anti-Semitism on the rise around the world, the need for this amendment is clear,” Foxx said, according to The Washington Free Beacon.

Do you support this amendment?

The bill was proposed following a year of increased anti-Semitic attacks.

The Anti-Defamation League found that anti-Semitic incidents rose by 12 percent in 2019, according to The New York Times.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of their original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

A version of this article appeared on The Daily Caller News Foundation website.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





P Share Print
Autumn Klein
Founded by Tucker Carlson, a 25-year veteran of print and broadcast media, and Neil Patel, former chief policy adviser to Vice President Dick Cheney, The Daily Caller News Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit providing original investigative reporting from a team of professional reporters that operates for the public benefit.







Two Special Elections Could Determine the Fate of Trump's Supreme Court Nominee
Measure Targeting Rising Anti-Semitism Opposed by Majority of House Democrats
Gun Rights Group Sends $50,000 Check to Kyle Rittenhouse's Mother for Legal Defense
Would-Be Cannibal Gets 40 Years After Undercover Agent Uncovers 'Appalling' Plot on Dark Web
Feds Arrest Over 100 Gang Members, Rescue 5 Missing Children in Weeks-Long Operation
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×