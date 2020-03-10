SECTIONS
News
Print

Media Begins To Float Hillary as Democrat Savior as Bernie Falters and Biden Fumbles

×
By Randy DeSoto
Published March 10, 2020 at 8:59am
Print

New York Post columnist Michael Goodwin is the latest to speculate that former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton could be the Democratic Party’s presidential nominee again this year.

Goodwin argues in an Op-Ed published over the weekend that Democrats are left with essentially two bad choices in former Vice President Joe Biden and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, which creates the “prospect of a Hillary Clinton comeback.”

Democratic leaders do not want Sanders, he contends, because of the fear the self-described socialist will be an “Electoral College disaster.”

Meanwhile, Biden’s mental capacity is being called into question on a regular basis due to his many gaffes.

TRENDING: Hunter Biden Looks To Skip Deposition That Judge Ordered Him To Attend 'Unless His Hair Is on Fire'

“Put it this way: Which Joe Biden will we see from now on? Does the new, improved version have the stamina and mental health to go all the way? Or will the long summer and the attacks from Trump on him and his family break him?” Goodwin writes.

Do you think someone other than Biden or Sanders will be the Democratic nominee?

The columnist believes it is noteworthy that the candidate’s wife, Jill Biden, seems to be at his side far more often, almost in a “nurse or mediator” capacity between him and the public.

“Questions about whether he is capable of being president can’t be avoided,” Goodwin writes. “That should force the party to quietly consider others who could be called upon at the July convention to take the nomination if Biden reverts.”

Goodwin adds that Clinton continues to put herself out there to the public with numerous media appearances in support of the release of the docu-series “Hillary,” which premiered Friday on Hulu.

During an interview with CNN’s Fareed Zakaria over the weekend, Clinton said she did not consider Sanders to be the Democrats’ “strongest nominee against Donald Trump.”

Zakaria then asked whether she would be endorsing Biden, but she declined to do so.

RELATED: Trump Shuns Jeff Sessions, Endorses Former Auburn Football Coach Tommy Tuberville in Senate Race

“What Joe’s victories on Super Tuesday showed is that he is building the kind of coalition that I had basically,” Clinton did say.

There was consistent speculation leading into the 2020 primary election season whether Clinton would throw her hat into the ring.

In late January, Clinton admitted she has the urge to run against Trump and thinks she would win.

It is not clear whether Biden or Sanders will garner the needed 1,991 pledged delegates to secure the nomination during the primary elections, meaning a contested convention could follow.

Then, perhaps Clinton could reemerge as the Democratic standard-bearer in a rematch against Trump.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
Randy DeSoto
Senior Staff Writer
Randy DeSoto has written more than 1,000 articles for The Western Journal since he joined the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto is the senior staff writer for The Western Journal. He wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith







World Health Organization Officially Calls Coronavirus a 'Pandemic'
Chuck Schumer Hit with Multiple Ethics Complaints in Wake of Supreme Court Threat
While Dems Push Coronavirus Panic, Pence Gets Things Done - Announces Free Testing for 240 Million
New York Sets Up Coronavirus 'Containment Zone,' Will Deploy National Guard To Assist
Islamic Speaker at Bernie Rally Has Said Zionists Are the Ones Actually Behind ISIS
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×