Media Blasts GOP Lawmaker for Writing Boy an Honest Letter That Dared to Question His Teachers - Here It Is

You’d have thought she said there was no Santa Claus.

A veteran North Carolina Republican is catching fire from media outlets this week over a reply she sent to a 10-year-old boy who wanted her to support a rebate for electric vehicle purchases.

Telling the truth to children, apparently, is not what liberals want to see in their lawmakers.

Triad state Sen. Michael Garrett blasts Rep. Virginia Foxx’s letter to child; ‘That is a loss of soul’ https://t.co/ODpiANBCn4 pic.twitter.com/0Ec4Zmz9rd — FOX8 WGHP (@myfox8) May 12, 2026

Rep. Virginia Foxx is being blasted in news reports, in newspaper opinion columns, on liberal websites, and even in the normally conservative New York Post for not only shooting down the EV rebate idea, but also suggesting he’s getting an indoctrination instead of an education from the adults who are paid to teach him.

The brouhaha began in April, according to WGHP-TV in High Point, when a fourth-grade class at a private school in Greensboro was assigned to write an essay to an influential individual advocating a policy of some kind.

Christian Mango decided to write his congresswoman about EV promotion.

“We should have a $5,000 tax rebate. For electric cars, because they’re better than normal cars. They’re better for the environment. They pay less. And there’s no gas,” the boy told WGHP.

(If that sounds like a childish explanation of the benefits of EVs, while ignoring their manifold problems, it’s not much worse than the average liberal’s. And remember, Christian is only 10.)

The letter went off to Foxx’s office in an envelope from the Canterbury School, where a fourth-grader’s tuition runs just under $24,000 a year.

Several weeks later, the boy received an email response from Foxx, explaining why she did not support an EV rebate — essentially saying that a free-market economy fosters innovation better than government interference.

Even more to the point, she explained that the government doesn’t create money and that “your request that ‘the federal government should give a $5,000 tax rebate for all new electric car purchases’ means that the federal government must take that money out of the pockets of hardworking people who may not have the means to buy an electric vehicle in the first place.”

She then included links to articles about the “disastrous record of policies enacted to address ‘climate change'” — from sources guaranteed to infuriate liberals: The Wall Street Journal and Fox News.

And she gave young Christian a very personal reason he should care about the mountain of debt the federal government is incurring by including an article describing how, in 2038, the interest on the debt will surpass the government’s discretionary spending:

“2038 is only 12 years away and YOU and your classmates will be responsible for that debt,” she wrote.

And then she added the coup de grace:

“Incidentally, please ask your teacher to explain propaganda to you. While I will never be able to know, my guess is that your teachers will not give you a good educational experience and help you learn to think as they are too interested in indoctrinating you. How sad.”

Christian’s mom, Emily, took to Instagram to label Foxx’s response as “horrific.” (The link is here. You can practically hear her shrieking through the type.)

“You crossed a line when you attacked a child and attacked teachers,” the boy’s mother told Rep. Virginia Foxx. https://t.co/2sqoOlWucH — HuffPost (@HuffPost) May 13, 2026

News reports carried the same message: “NC mother calls Rep. Virginia Foxx’s letter to 10-year-old ‘reprehensible’” the Raleigh News & Observer headlined one report.

What’s interesting is that critics are ignoring the fact that Foxx, an 82-year-old 12-term congresswoman whose duties include chairing the powerful House Rules Committee, took the time to send a 10-year-old an honest reply to a momentous question of public policy. Her letter treats his cause seriously and explains, seriously, why the solution he suggests won’t work. It offers him further reading on the subject.

And it implicitly urges him to question exactly what he’s being taught and by whom.

It was, in short, a lesson in reality, and Christian and every American in his age group would be better off if they paid attention to it.

Education in the United States — from a dirt-poor inner-city public school to the spacious grounds of Canterbury School in Greensboro — is dominated by leftists, and leftists have never been held responsible for the true price of progressive policies. (Here’s a hint: A hundred million deaths is in the ballpark.)

Sometimes it takes a bracing truth from an old-school politician to break the news that there are no fairy tale solutions to real-life problems. So-called educators are doing their students no favors by pretending there are, while ignoring the inevitable costs of “solutions” like giving rich people rebates to buy EVs that poor people will never be able to afford.

And it’s probably the best lesson Christian could be getting — if he’s allowed to learn it.

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