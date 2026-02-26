Share
Rep. Jasmine Crockett gathers with supporters at a campaign rally on Feb. 22, 2026, in San Antonio, Texas. (Joel Angel Juarez / Getty Images)

Media Breakup: Jasmine Crockett's Campaign Reportedly Calls Cops on CNN, Escorts Another Reporter Out of Rally

 By Jack Davis  February 26, 2026 at 8:02am
As the fawning fades, Democratic Rep. Jasmine Crockett of Texas has decided the media has become the enemy, according to a new report.

Crockett is waging a high-intensity primary campaign against state Rep. James Talarico for the chance to be the Democratic candidate for the U.S. Senate seat currently held by Republican John Cornyn. The election is on Tuesday.

A new report from Semafor said that a reporter from the liberal Atlantic magazine who did a profile on Crockett last year was kicked out of a recent campaign event, and that Crockett ensured a CNN journalist was booted from an office.

Crockett’s disenchantment with the media comes after Talarico was given a boost by an interview with Stephen Colbert. According to Fox News, Crockett was never approached for an interview by the mainstream media outlet.

Atlantic reporter Elaine Godfrey wrote a profile of Crockett last year, although Crockett said she was “shutting down the profile and revoking all provisions” before the piece appeared in July.


Atlantic editor Jeffrey Goldberg said an Atlantic reporter was registered to attend an event, but was asked to leave and escorted away after asking questions.

“In a democracy, elected officials answer questions from the press rather than hide from them,” Goldberg said.

“This is completely unacceptable behavior by Rep. Crockett and her team, and needs to be addressed immediately,” he added.

Crockett’s campaign called the Capitol Police to deal with CNN reporter Edward-Isaac Dovere earlier in February, sources told Semafor.

The sources said the campaign tossed a trespassing allegation at Dovere after he tried to enter a campaign office.

Crockett remarked that she is facing racist attacks from the political left.

“The thing that is not normal is for me to be attacked from the left,” Crockett said, per Fox News. “That is the new wild card in this scenario.

“And you know, I look at this specifically as a civil rights lawyer, and I see when they’re sending out ads and they’re darkening my skin. And I’m just like, I know what this is, right?” she said.

Crockett did not say which ads she was referencing or who had altered images of her.

The Atlantic profile written by Godfrey said Crockett was using “coarser, insult-comedy-style attacks” on her opponents, saying she was “testing out the coarse style of politics.”

The piece indicated she could be rough on her staff.

“During our interview at the Waldorf, she dialed up a staffer in D.C. in front of me and scolded him for an unclear note on her schedule. Another time, in the car, after an aide brought Crockett a paper bag full of food from a fundraiser, she peered inside, scrunched her nose, and said, ‘This looks like crap,’” the piece said.

