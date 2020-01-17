SECTIONS
Commentary
Media Celebrate as GAO Says Trump Broke Law, Fail To Mention 7 Times It Nailed Obama Admin

By Jared Harris
Published January 17, 2020 at 2:03pm
A Government Accountability Office report released Thursday concluded that President Donald Trump’s Office of Management and Budget broke the law when it withheld money from Ukraine.

Predictably, the media and others on the left went wild.

Tweets from Hollywood stars, supposedly unbiased journalists and even politicians celebrated the news.

Mockery of Trump supporters and Republican senators was rampant across social media as the news spread.

One media icon even compared Republicans unfavorably to the mad Roman emperor Nero.

Of course, there’s a little bit of context these apparent celebrations left out.

Trump has some catching up to do if he ever hopes to match the administration of former President Barack Obama — a regime that was nailed a whopping seven times by the GAO.

As Breitbart noted, the Obama administration was called out over everything from how a massive Secret Service bill was handled to circumstances surrounding the Bowe Berghdal trade with the Taliban.

The Secret Service mishap was relatively mild for Obama’s supposedly scandal-free presidency. The agency was found to have overspent during protection work by more than $5 million. While not a crime itself, siphoning money from another government program without notifying Congress crossed the line.

Obama’s Treasury Department was found to have illegally accepted the services of four people without getting the necessary contracts signed beforehand — a major liability and security gap for the organization.

The infamous trade for the coward Berghdal also, unsurprisingly, landed the Obama administration in hot water.

Do you think media bias has gotten worse during the Trump presidency?

Specifically, the fact that five terrorists were freed from Guantanamo Bay and shipped halfway around the world without congressional approval was a big no-no. Furthermore, the report found that the Department of Defense had to dip into other money sources to fund these terrorists’ transport to Qatar.

The Department of Housing and Urban Development, the Federal Maritime Commission and the Environmental Protection Agency under Obama were similarly found to have violated various laws while under the direction of the former president and his Cabinet.

Thursday’s report doesn’t look to be the end of Trump, but that won’t stop leftists from acting as though it’s the final nail in the president’s coffin.

Jared Harris
Jared has written more than 200 articles and assigned hundreds more since he joined The Western Journal in February 2017. He was an infantryman in the Arkansas and Georgia National Guard and is a husband, dad and aspiring farmer.
Jared has written more than 200 articles and assigned hundreds more since he joined The Western Journal in February 2017. He is a husband, dad, and aspiring farmer. He was an infantryman in the Arkansas and Georgia National Guard.
