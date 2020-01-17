Media Celebrate as GAO Says Trump Broke Law, Fail To Mention 7 Times It Nailed Obama Admin

A Government Accountability Office report released Thursday concluded that President Donald Trump’s Office of Management and Budget broke the law when it withheld money from Ukraine.

Predictably, the media and others on the left went wild.

Tweets from Hollywood stars, supposedly unbiased journalists and even politicians celebrated the news.

Mockery of Trump supporters and Republican senators was rampant across social media as the news spread.

TRENDING: Senate Dems Running for President Must Recuse Themselves from Impeachment Trial

One media icon even compared Republicans unfavorably to the mad Roman emperor Nero.

Hey, Trump Supporters! Did you see that a NONpartisan watchdog group found Trump broke the law? Please read: Hold on Ukraine Aid Violated Law, Nonpartisan Watchdog Findshttps://t.co/PRye0rDU2m — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) January 17, 2020

Hard to fathom how Republican Senators can ignore Bolton wanting to testify, Giuliani letters, Lev Parnas interviews, the non-partisan GAO finding Trump BROKE THE DAMN LAW! But, that’s exactly what they’ll do -play the violin while US Democracy burns. They make Nero look good. — Ana Navarro-Cárdenas (@ananavarro) January 16, 2020

GAO confirms Trump broke the law when he withheld Ukraine aid. Ukraine opens a criminal probe of the harassment campaign of the U.S. Ambassador, run by Trump aides. That’s just TODAY. This is most corrupt Administration in the history of the country. — Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) January 16, 2020

Of course, there’s a little bit of context these apparent celebrations left out.

Trump has some catching up to do if he ever hopes to match the administration of former President Barack Obama — a regime that was nailed a whopping seven times by the GAO.

As Breitbart noted, the Obama administration was called out over everything from how a massive Secret Service bill was handled to circumstances surrounding the Bowe Berghdal trade with the Taliban.

The Secret Service mishap was relatively mild for Obama’s supposedly scandal-free presidency. The agency was found to have overspent during protection work by more than $5 million. While not a crime itself, siphoning money from another government program without notifying Congress crossed the line.

RELATED: Trump Derangement Syndrome Has Nancy Pelosi Downplaying Pro-Freedom Protests in Iran

Obama’s Treasury Department was found to have illegally accepted the services of four people without getting the necessary contracts signed beforehand — a major liability and security gap for the organization.

The infamous trade for the coward Berghdal also, unsurprisingly, landed the Obama administration in hot water.

Do you think media bias has gotten worse during the Trump presidency? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (1321 Votes) 0% (6 Votes)

Specifically, the fact that five terrorists were freed from Guantanamo Bay and shipped halfway around the world without congressional approval was a big no-no. Furthermore, the report found that the Department of Defense had to dip into other money sources to fund these terrorists’ transport to Qatar.

The Department of Housing and Urban Development, the Federal Maritime Commission and the Environmental Protection Agency under Obama were similarly found to have violated various laws while under the direction of the former president and his Cabinet.

Thursday’s report doesn’t look to be the end of Trump, but that won’t stop leftists from acting as though it’s the final nail in the president’s coffin.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.