Media Celebrates 8-Year-Old Climbing Border Wall Replica, Leaves Out Major Problems

It’s blood in the water for mainstream media: An 8-year-old girl scales a model replica of President Donald Trump’s border wall, showing his white supremacist supporters that it’s not so “impenetrable” after all.

Unfortunately, organizations celebrating the now-viral video leave out some major details that bring their entire narrative crashing down.

Time’s setup had all the makings of a winning anti-Trump headline: “Trump Boasted That His Border Wall Was ‘Virtually Impenetrable.’ Then an 8-Year-Old Girl Climbed a Replica.”

Other media outlets ran with similar titles, showing how the most targeted president in American history was defeated by a girl who hadn’t even reached her ninth birthday. A powerful image indeed.

The model of Trump’s wall was built in Kentucky by climbing enthusiast Rick Weber, who took the president’s claim that the wall was “virtually impenetrable” as a challenge. Weber had his model built to the same specifications as the actual structure being constructed on the border.

A video of the young girl scaling the wall was uploaded to Facebook last week to celebrations from the left.

The young lady scaled the wall in a little over a minute with no assistance whatsoever. The rope attached to her is a safety device to catch her if she lost her grip.

But there are some problems.

While her physical feat was impressive, she ran into a problem near the top of the wall: a plate that prevents climbing. Her workaround, grabbing the side of the plate where the replica wall ended, could not have been done on the actual border fence.

Weber claims that plate gaps exist on the real wall, making this possible, according to Time.

This girl is also scaling the replica in a shaded Kentucky forest. The actual wall is situated in the middle of a vast desert where the unrelenting sun can send temperatures to well over 120 degrees. Human skin begins to burn at 111 degrees.

The girl also likely didn’t have to walk 1,000 miles from her home country before attempting to climb the wall. Journeys that long through Central America often leave even healthy adults with diseases and injuries that render them much weaker.

Fortunately, the 8-year-old also had safety equipment and an encouraging environment. This would have been much more dangerous if she was being rushed by a human smuggler as the Border Patrol closed in.

Although it’s interesting to see such a feat from such a young person, it also brings up a disturbing question: Why is the left celebrating this?

Children have died all along America’s southern border after being forced into crossing by parents or other adults. Some have drowned in the Rio Grande, others have died of dehydration or heat exhaustion in the unforgiving desert.

Presenting the wall as such an easy challenge that an 8-year-old can do it seems recklessly irresponsible, especially if seen by parents who could very well take their own kids on an attempt to cross the border into America.

Say what you will about immigration, but young children don’t deserve to be forced into crossing an inhospitable desert and other dangers just so their parents can illegally enter a country to earn a bigger paycheck.

It seems like in today’s mainstream media, that’s a small price to pay for a potentially embarrassing story about President Trump.

