The numbers were eye-popping; the allegations far-reaching. But the mainstream media shrugged off a public forum that gave a very unflattering view of COVID-19 vaccines based on numbers from armed forces whistleblowers

Republican Sen. Ron Johnson of Wisconsin on Monday held a panel discussion called “COVID-19: A Second Opinion.”

“A group of world-renowned doctors and medical experts will provide a different perspective on the global pandemic response, the current state of knowledge of early and hospital treatment, vaccine efficacy and safety, what went right, what went wrong, what should be done now, and what needs to be addressed long term,” Johnson’s website stated.

Although the panel discussion drew some media coverage, such as WGBA-TV in Johnson’s home state finding doctors to criticize the discussion, most of the mainstream media avoided coverage of the event.

During the hearing, attorney Tom Renz, who represents clients who say they have been harmed by the vaccine, offered what he said was information given to him by whistleblowers, whose names were given as Army Lt. Col. Dr. Theresa Long, Dr. Samuel Sigoloff, and Lt. Col. Peter Chambers, currently of the Texas National Guard.

More video can be seen here, at the website for Renz’s law firm.

“All three have given me this data. I have declarations from all three that stated … this is under penalty of perjury,” Renz said. “We intend to submit this to the courts.

“We have substantial data showing that we saw, for example, miscarriages increase by 300 percent over the five-year average, almost. We saw almost 300 percent increase in cancer over the five-year average,” he said, saying that the impact of the coronavirus vaccine on cancer is barely being looked at.

“We saw – this one’s amazing – neurological, so, neurological issues, which would affect our pilots, over a thousand percent increase,” Renz said.

Renz said cases increased from 82,000 per year to 863,000.

“Our soldiers are being experimented on, injured and sometimes possibly killed,” he said, about he 2:23 mark of the video.

He said on Sept. 28, a Department of Defense report said 71 percent of new cases and 60 percent of hospitalizations were among those who had been vaccinated, noting that this was at the same time unvaccinated Americans were largely being blamed for the spread of the coronavirus.

“This is corruption at the highest level,” he said. “We need investigations. The secretary of defense needs [to be] investigated. The CDC needs [to be] investigated. And thank you so much, Senator, for having the courage to stand against these special interests.”

In November, Long told a panel organized by Johnson that adverse effects of the vaccine are not uncommon in the military.

“I believe the COVID vaccine is a greater threat to soldier’s health and military readiness than the virus itself,” she said then, according to LifeSite News.

Sen. Ron Johnson held a scientific panel discussion of medical experts to bring to light facts, views and studies that are often suppressed by public health officials and media advancing only particular narratives. https://t.co/jSAKSWEslh — Amanda Goodwin (@AmandaGoodwinHC) January 25, 2022

The event was somewhat one-sided, which Johnson said was not his design, according to The Daily Signal. It was just that those who were invited to defend the vaccine chose not to appear, he said.

“We invited folks from the other side — the federal health agencies and the CEOs and representatives of the vaccine manufacturers,” Johnson said, according to The Daily Signal. “They decided not to show up. That is somewhat telling, but also very disappointing.”

The news release for the event listed Biden administration health officials from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Food and Drug Administration, and the National Institutes of Health as having been invited, The Daily Signal reported.

