Media Goes Wild After Noticing Who Was Missing on Trump's Plane to New York

 By Randy DeSoto  April 4, 2023 at 1:27pm
Some media outlets tried to make something of former first lady Melania Trump apparently not traveling to New York to be at former President Donald Trump’s side for Tuesday’s arraignment hearing in the hush money case.

The New York Times’ Maggie Haberman listed those traveling with the 45th president, including various aides.

Not listed among those on the plane, nor seen on the ground after it landed, were Melania or Trump’s youngest son Barron.

In fact, besides Trump’s middle son Eric, no members of the Trump family appeared to travel to New York for the preliminary hearing.

Donald Trump only planned to be in New York for a day to appear at the short arraignment hearing and then travel back to the Sunshine State.

Democratic District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s office has charged Trump with falsifying business records regarding an alleged hush money payment made to porn star Stormy Daniels before the 2016 presidential election.

She has claimed the two had a sexual liaison in 2006, which Trump has denied, tweeting in 2018 that the payment was made to stop “false and extortionist accusations.”

The Independent, the Daily Mail and Newsweek all noted Melania’s apparent absence from Trump’s plane.

Of course, the implied message in all this coverage is that Melania is not standing by her man.

But the media does not know the reason why she did not make the trip up from their Florida home at Mar-a-Lago.

Maybe Melania did not feel the short preliminary hearing was worth her time. Or maybe she wanted to send the message that she sees the whole thing as a political hit job by Bragg and doesn’t want to dignify it with her presence.

“Mrs. Trump is strong. She is focused on her family and stands behind her husband, as she always has,” a source told the Daily Mail.

“For the past 7 years, the left has made multiple attempts to smear and attack her family and this is just the latest attempt to bring him down.”

People reported that a “political source” said “Melania and Donald were both shocked when they were told” about the indictment, adding, “They weren’t expecting it, but Melania will support him. That’s what she does. They are a family.”

The former first couple was seen dining together a Mar-a-Lago hours after the indictment was announced Friday.

Fox News host Mark Levin mentioned on his program “Life, Liberty & Levin” on Sunday that he was among those dining with the Trumps that night.

There could be any number of reasons why Melania apparently decided not to travel to New York for the arraignment, but a lack of support for her husband does not seem to be one of them.

