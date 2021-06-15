News
Media Hypocrisy on Hunter Biden N-Word Controversy Slammed by Award-Winning Actor

Jack Davis June 14, 2021 at 5:29pm

Acting legend Jon Voight added his weighty voice to those calling out the media’s silence over Hunter Biden’s use of a universally condemned racial epithet.

As was first reported by the Daily MailHunter Biden freely used the N-word in 2018 and 2019 texts to his lawyer, George Mesires.

As reported by the New York Post days after the revelation, major media outlets such as CNN, The New York Times, The Washington Post, ABC, CBS and NBC were keeping mum about the revelation.

The lack of coverage brought about a tweet from Donald Trump Jr. speculating about the size of the firestorm that would have erupted had the word been used in any context by a Trump family member.

On Sunday, Voight posted a video saying that the media double standard is ruining America.

“What is this, a race? A war? What?” Voight said “The left — they’re OK with slurs. It’s OK for Biden’s son to use racist slurs, and no one says a word, not the media — no one.”

“Why was it OK to beat down President Trump with cruel intention against his beautiful family?” he asked.

“Why was it OK to constantly harass them for what they, the Left, accused them of being racist when Biden’s son is the lowest human being, a poor pity of a man who’s not well, who’s done wrong,” he said.

Voight said the liberal media has it all wrong.

“My fellow Americans, this world has been turned upside down with negativity from media from the Left, and this is a disgrace,” he said.

“A president of the united States whose son is the lowest form, and no one says a word. I will,” he said.

“I will because He — the force, God Almighty — has tried to give us all hope, and hope is real because, my friends, Trump was the only honest hope that the American people had, and this was taken away and replaced with a lower frequency than what truly the American people asked for,” he said.

Voight was not the only one to react to the lack of attention given the story:

In his video, Voight contrasted the Biden administration with that of former President Donald Trump.

“We must remember the truth and who stood with the American people. We must remember President Trump kept America safe with dignity, class, and he made America great.”

“The Biden administration and his son have lowered this nation, and we must not allow these left-wing ones to get away with the justification that it’s OK for Biden’s son to be racist, while the Trump family were harassed night and day for being loyal children of the 45th president of the United States,” he said.

Voight closed with a message of hope.

“We will keep our faith that he will be back, and turn this nation back to the greatest nation, the United States of America. God Bless,” he said.

