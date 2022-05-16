Share
Commentary

Media Keep Blaming Tucker for 'Great Replacement Theory,' But It Was Created by a Democrat Senator

 By Warner Todd Huston  May 16, 2022 at 4:00pm
Share

The left-wing meme du jour claims that “racist” Fox News host Tucker Carlson is the chief purveyor of “Great Replacement Theory,” but the truth is, the concept was originally pushed 75 years ago by a Democratic senator from Mississippi.

The subject of “Great Replacement Theory” is once again in the news as the left-wing press moves to blame Fox News in general — and host Tucker Carlson in particular — for somehow influencing suspected Buffalo supermarket shooter Payton Gendron to go on his racist shooting spree.

A quick look through Twitter shows one blue-checked leftist after another outright claiming that Carlson is a racist who endorses the theory that maintains that minorities are purposefully being imported into the U.S. to dilute the white population.

There are numerous examples of leftist Tweeters linking Carlson and Fox to this alleged shooter, but here are a few:

Trending:
Biden Offers Lame Excuse for Not Acting on Baby Formula Crisis Sooner: Maybe If We Were Mind Readers

Related:
Tucker Carlson Needs Only a Single Picture to Respond to New York Times 'Bombshell' Hit Piece on Him

Indeed, one of the main videos the left is pushing to “prove” that Tucker Carlson is an abject racist is a clip from April 2021 where Carlson specifically mentions the term “Great Replacement.”

But as you watch, you’ll note that Carlson couches the discussion purely as one about political power, not “race.” Tucker never once says, “white people are being replaced.” He says that the Democrats are “importing” a new electorate who are “more obedient voters from the third world.” And they are more obedient because they are getting free stuff from big government.

Still, even as today’s leftists are attempting to make Tucker Carlson the progenitor of “Great Replacement Theory,” the main contention going against it is that the theory is already 75 years old.

The basic idea of “replacement” came from the poison pen of Theodore G. Bilbo, a white Democrat who was a two-time governor and a thrice elected U.S. Senator from Mississippi, the Washington Post reported.

For his part, Bilbo proffered his replacement theory strictly on racial grounds claiming that “they” — whomever “they” were — intended to allow blacks to mingle with whites until the white race was blotted out.

Do you think the left-wing media ever actually looks at evidence?

This raging racist Democrat went on to claim that whites will be extinct in “300 years,” but so will blacks because everyone’s race will be diluted. Bilbo proclaimed that “the present rate of interbreeding and miscegenation and intermarriage between the [black people] and the whites, that in nine generations, which is only 300 years, there’ll be no whites, there’ll be no blacks in this country.”

When Bilbo went to run for re-election to a third term in the U.S. Senate, Republicans rose to blast him. Republicans including conservative leader Sen. Robert Taft of Ohio called Bilbo “a disgrace to the Senate,” and a large number of religious groups, academics and military veterans joined the GOP to denounce Bilbo.

Fortunately for the vast number of opponents outside his voting district, Bilbo was not able to take his seat because, even though he won his election, he passed away from cancer in August of 1947 without ever serving a day of his third term.

Regardless, any dispassionate review of Tucker Carlson’s discussions of “replacement” juxtaposed with the original, racist version of the theory, clearly shows a marked difference. Unlike the view of Sen. Bilbo and that of the Buffalo shooting suspect, Tucker’s position is based solely on political power and voting rights. It has nothing to do with race.

Tucker has never once said that he does not want Hispanics to become Americans. He has also never signed on to efforts to block black people from voting. What he wants is legal immigration — not floods of often illegals who will rise to support the Democratic Party because they are promised welfare, free schooling, food stamps and free housing, all at the expense of the American taxpayers.

Tucker Carlson’s position is entirely reasonable.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , ,
Share
Warner Todd Huston
Contributor, Commentary
Warner Todd Huston has been writing editorials and news since 2001 but started his writing career penning articles about U.S. history back in the early 1990s. Huston has appeared on Fox News, Fox Business Network, CNN and several local Chicago news programs to discuss the issues of the day. Additionally, he is a regular guest on radio programs from coast to coast. Huston has also been a Breitbart News contributor since 2009. Warner works out of the Chicago area, a place he calls a "target-rich environment" for political news.
Warner Todd Huston has been writing editorials and news since 2001 but started his writing career penning articles about U.S. history back in the early 1990s. Huston has appeared on Fox News, Fox Business Network, CNN and several local Chicago news programs to discuss the issues of the day. Additionally, he is a regular guest on radio programs from coast to coast. Huston has also been a Breitbart News contributor since 2009. Warner works out of the Chicago area, a place he calls a "target-rich environment" for political news.




Media Keep Blaming Tucker for 'Great Replacement Theory,' But It Was Created by a Democrat Senator
Rolling Stone Calls Buffalo Suspect 'Republican,' Humiliated When Manifesto Proves That's a Lie
As Baby Formula Shortage and Inflation Worsen, Democrats to Hold UFO Hearings
Confirmed: Buffalo Suspect Wasn't Conservative, Also Despised Fox News, Greg Gutfeld, Ben Shapiro, Rupert Murdoch
Netflix Goes Scorched Earth, Fires Warning Shot at Woke Employees with 'Culture Memo'
See more...

Conversation