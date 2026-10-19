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Mainstream media outlets seem to have gone out of their way to avoid mentioning the fact that a would-be mass shooter claimed to be transgender.
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Mainstream media outlets seem to have gone out of their way to avoid mentioning the fact that a would-be mass shooter claimed to be transgender. (Artsanova - iStock / Getty Images)

Media Learns Would-Be Shooter Is Trans, Immediately Starts Using Biological Pronouns to Hide Trans ID, Blaming Men Instead

 By V. Saxena  October 19, 2026 at 1:46pm
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For years, the liberal mainstream media has made it a mission to always use the preferred pronouns of so-called transgender criminals when reporting on their dastardly behavior.

Yet all of a sudden, something has changed.

After a 19-year-old white male neo-Nazi who purports to be a woman was arrested this week for plotting a mass shooting at a Hindu temple outside Chicago, the national media rushed to refer to him as a young man.

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V. Saxena
V. Saxena is a seasoned conservative news writer and commentator with a decade of experience in the industry. When not at work, he can be found working out or tending to his popular bird feeder.




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