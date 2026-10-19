Media Learns Would-Be Shooter Is Trans, Immediately Starts Using Biological Pronouns to Hide Trans ID, Blaming Men Instead
For years, the liberal mainstream media has made it a mission to always use the preferred pronouns of so-called transgender criminals when reporting on their dastardly behavior.
Yet all of a sudden, something has changed.
After a 19-year-old white male neo-Nazi who purports to be a woman was arrested this week for plotting a mass shooting at a Hindu temple outside Chicago, the national media rushed to refer to him as a young man.
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