Media Learns Would-Be Shooter Is Trans, Immediately Starts Using Biological Pronouns to Hide Trans ID, Blaming Men Instead

For years, the liberal mainstream media has made it a mission to always use the preferred pronouns of so-called transgender criminals when reporting on their dastardly behavior.

Yet all of a sudden, something has changed.

After a 19-year-old white male neo-Nazi who purports to be a woman was arrested this week for plotting a mass shooting at a Hindu temple outside Chicago, the national media rushed to refer to him as a young man.

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