Media Lies: Why Are They Covering for Hunter Biden?

It’s not been a good day for Democrats, has it? From Nancy Pelosi’s dizzying height of a “formal impeachment investigation” on Tuesday down to the ugly face of reality for Democrats on Wednesday: Trump didn’ do nuffin.

Sure, if the liberals try really, really hard, and their cognitive dissonance is properly ramped up, they could make a case that Trump attempted a quid pro quo with the president of the Ukraine during his July 25 phone call. The problem is, any functioning human with an IQ over the average January temperature in Nome, Alaska, would not believe you. (FYI, the average temperature in Nome in January is -14°F).

As most of us not living in a permanent state of denial know, the transcript of the conversation between Trump and Zelensky showed nothing about what we’ve been hearing for the past — has it only been two days? Seems like forever, or was that Russia Russia Russia? Or Stormy Stormy Stormy? Or emoluments, emoluments, emoluments? Or… Or…

But I digress. There was no quid pro quo offered by Trump, he did not press Zelensky over investigating Biden and Son Inc. and indeed, it was a perfectly normal conversation between two leaders. At least, for rational human beings it was. Currently, the Democrats are spinning like an out of control yo-yo in attempting to present it as a smoking gun. In any event, it seems someone is smoking something here.

First, the transcript isn’t a transcript at all, or so they tell us. OK, granted it’s not a “dictionary definition” transcript, but the White House told us this in advance, and this is how conversations have been memorialized by the White House for many years. It’s what is available, but of course, the Democrats tell us that someone must be lying, that Trump’s toadies have altered the discussion to make it appear favorable to him. No less than Chuck Schumer and Adam Schiff have said as much.

Really though, what else can they say in the face of the facts if they’re not going to accept the truth? The cognitive dissonance is strong in these people.

Add to this the public comments of President Zelinsky on Wednesday afternoon. You have to admire Trump’s timing in handling this issue. He actually had the president of a foreign ally on hand, in person, to back him up.

To a roomful of reporters, Zelensky stated: “I think you read everything. I think you read text. I’m sorry, but I don’t want to be involved to Democratic, open elections of USA. No, you heard that we had good phone call. It was normal, we spoke about many things. I think, and you read it, that nobody pushed me.”

“Nobody pushed me.” That says it all right there. The Democrats have once again slammed their collective faces into the dirt with their lies and dishonesty. We’ve spent days listening to how Trump must have been dirty on this, demanded a quid pro quo of the Ukrainian president and then he says “Nobody pushed me.”

How much more clear does this need to be?

Of course, karma couldn’t leave well enough alone and let the Democrats just squirm away in their embarrassment. Oh no — the next reveal we get, three Democratic senators sent a letter last July to the Ukraine requesting that the government continue its investigations into Paul Manafort.

These senators even insinuated in this letter that their continuing support for Ukraine was in the balance. Gee, isn’t that what they’re accusing Trump of doing?

Uh, yep, but the transcript clearly shows that President Trump didn’t do this. You know, “Nobody pushed me.”

But isn’t this what Biden actually did? Ah, good for you for paying attention. That’s exactly what he did, and then bragged about in a televised interview. So why aren’t we impeaching these senators for their behavior? Why isn’t Biden in the hot seat?

Oh wait, they’re Democrats, what was I thinking? Justice for thee, but not for me.

Remember how Biden has said that he “never discusses” business with his son? Well, turns out that isn’t true. From Marc Thiessen’s Sept. 24 article in The Post, we learn the following:

“Moreover, the New Yorker reports that, ‘In December, 2015, as Joe Biden prepared to return to Ukraine, his aides braced for renewed scrutiny of Hunter’s relationship with Burisma. Amos Hochstein, the Obama Administration’s special envoy for energy policy, raised the matter with Biden.That same month, the New York Times published an article about how Hunter’s business dealings in Ukraine undermined the vice president’s anti-corruption message, which quoted a Biden spokesman saying it had no impact.’”

No less than The Washington Post — and yes, we read it so you don’t have to — has confirmed that Biden discussed his son’s business dealings: “Biden told reporters, ‘I have never spoken to my son about his overseas business dealings.’ That is flatly untrue. Hunter admitted in an interview with the New Yorker that his father expressed concern about the Burisma post at least once…”

But wait! There’s more. Much more.

The DOJ has weighed in on this matter, and stated that there is no “there, there.” Well, perhaps we could pat our friends on the left on their crestfallen shoulders and tell them “there there now,” but that’s all they get. Pelosi has served up a well done nothingburger and it seems they aren’t liking the flavor of it.

Here’s what the DOJ said: “Relying on established procedures set forth in the Justice Manual, the Department’s Criminal Division reviewed the official record of the call and determined, based on the facts and applicable law, that there was no campaign finance violation and that no further action was warranted. All relevant components of the Department agreed with this legal conclusion, and the Department has concluded the matter.”

Well! Naturally, partisan Democrats decry Attorney General Barr, claiming he’s in the tank for Trump.

Seriously, let’s not let facts get in the way of what Democrats desperately want to be true.

After this tumultuous Wednesday with all their chicanery, lies and deceit being exposed, one would think that Democrats would have backed down from impeachment but such is not the case. Currently, Pelosi has been saying she wants the impeachment inquiry to focus on the Ukraine issue. She believes it to be an easier sell to the American public.

If there were ever a reason to consider Pelosi as suffering from senile dementia, that would be it right there. What part of today’s events did she miss? An easier sell?

Other caucus members of course want the inquiry to look into every aspect of the Trump presidency — taxes, emoluments, alleged obstruction of justice and the rest of the liberal fever dreams that have been debunked in the minds of rational Americans.

Even in the midst of their outrageous attacks on President Trump, Democrats are unable to agree on how they should proceed in impeaching Trump. Sorry — how to proceed in “investigating” how they can impeach President Trump. This isn’t an actual impeachment without a vote on it which, frankly, the Democrats will never have the courage to hold.

This whole process will prove entertaining as the Democrat’s narrative continues to collapse in the face of the truth, since they were unwilling to proceed on impeachment until the bogus Ukraine issue raised its hoary head. What were they thinking? They couldn’t wait 24 hours to see what the transcript said? Twenty four hours to get some clarity on the issue?

Currently, the whistleblower’s actual complaint is in the hands of the Senate, having been delivered Wednesday to a secure facility where members of both parties have viewed it. Joseph Maguire, the acting Director of National Intelligence is scheduled to testify on the complaint Thursday.

Interestingly, The Post reported Wednesday that Maguire would resign over the complaint if he was not permitted to testify about it. Maguire immediately denied this, stating, “At no time have I considered resigning my position since assuming this role on Aug. 16, 2019. I have never quit anything in my life, and I am not going to start now. I am committed to leading the intelligence community to address the diverse and complex threats facing our nation.”

So as per usual, the fake media is resorting to lies to cover the exposed backside of the Democratic Party. The Post is standing by the story, but of course, what else can they do? Admit to lying?

Now here’s a question that bears asking and that the media seems not to be interested in: where is Hunter Biden? What is his side of this story?

Why is the media not tracking him down, asking him just what went on? He’s at the center of this furor and no one in the media is talking to him, or even trying to talk to him?

This mess of Democrat lies — that’s the only way to describe this issue — is not yet over, but the Democrats are looking bad. Their real problem is that, as the truth is revealed, they’re going to look worse. Much worse.

Wait for it.

