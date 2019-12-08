SECTIONS
Commentary News
Print

Media Loses It Over Trump's Dining Table Power Move

×
By Jared Harris
Published December 8, 2019 at 12:42am
Print

President Donald Trump is a master troll.

If there’s one thing he excels at, it’s goading the media into giving him free air time or simply exposing them as complete fools. Now, his latest apparent power move has the establishment media losing their collective minds.

Trump’s grievous offense? Having bigger salt and pepper shakers than everyone else.

As CBS White House correspondent Mark Knoller pointed out Thursday, the president’s seasoning implements were noticeably larger than others at a meal in the White House.

TRENDING: Final Jeopardy! Clue Causes Argument Among Fans, Many State Answer Was Incorrect

The establishment media quickly pounced on the disparity.

Business Insider jumped on the story in a piece of serious journalism that involved plenty of photos of various White House rooms, complete with salt and pepper shakers circled like aerial photos from a CIA analyst.

Voice of America White House bureau chief Steve Herman, who appears to have taken the photo that Knoller originally noticed, confirmed that Trump’s shakers were indeed bigger.

Forget impeachment. The media is going to bust Shakergate wide open.

Even Pete Souza, the chief official White House photographer for former President Barack Obama, weighed in on the matter.

“Confirming that the salt-and-pepper shakers were the same size during the Obama administration,” Souza wrote in a post containing a photo from the Obama era.

RELATED: Army and Navy Fans Give Trump Powerful Response at Iconic Football Game

The reasons for Trump’s large shakers are anybody’s guess.

Did Trump do this on purpose?

They could be bait for the media — an attempt to draw focus away from the impeachment circus and expose anti-Trump journalists as the clowns they actually are.

Of course, they could also be a simple set of salt and pepper shakers with no meaning at all behind them. Despite the collective efforts of the U.S. journalism community, this may be a mystery that remains unsolved.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
Jared Harris
Content Editor
Jared has written more than 200 articles and assigned hundreds more since he joined The Western Journal in February 2017. He was an infantryman in the Arkansas and Georgia National Guard and is a husband, dad and aspiring farmer.
Jared has written more than 200 articles and assigned hundreds more since he joined The Western Journal in February 2017. He is a husband, dad, and aspiring farmer. He was an infantryman in the Arkansas and Georgia National Guard. If he's not with his wife and son, then he's either shooting guns or working on his motorcycle.
Location
Arkansas
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Military, firearms, history







Greta Forced To Apologize After Mistranslation Leads to Firing Squad Reference
NY Consumer Group Labels Nerf Guns 'Assault-Style Toy Weapons'
US Navy May Soon Have an Indestructible 'Aircraft Carrier' Right on China's Doorstep
FBI Warns You Could Lose House and Life Savings in New Sophisticated Scam
Russia's Dreams of Naval Supremacy Literally Just Went Up in Flames
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×