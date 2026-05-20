Media Melts Down Over More White Afrikaners Coming to America as Refugees and We All Know Why

The legacy media and the left love immigrants claiming refugee status — unless they happen to be white.

Under former President Joe Biden, the southern border was invaded with astoundingly high numbers of Latin American and South American people, along with Haitians, Somalians, and other nationalities who were all supposedly fleeing persecution.

The left insisted these people were in search of a better life despite heinous crimes and gang affiliations.

Now, when white South African refugees need help, all of that rhetoric seems to fly out the window.

ABC News reported on Tuesday that the Trump administration plans to admit 10,000 more Afrikaners, proposing to increase the nation’s refugee cap.

The State Department noted violence and discrimination against white farmers in the country as the reason behind its decision: “This escalating hostility heightens the risks to Afrikaners in South Africa, who are already subject to far-reaching government-sponsored race-based discrimination.”

President Donald Trump made South African President Cyril Ramaphosa face his country’s sponsorship of murder last year.

During a meeting in the Oval Office last year, Trump held up news headlines about white farmers murdered, one after the other, as the press erupted and Ramaphosa sat in silence.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa confronted as Trump presents him with news articles about white South Africans being killed. pic.twitter.com/yc9JH4gee1 — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) May 21, 2025

ABC News tried downplaying the racially targeted violence, using the tremendously ridiculous “experts disagree” rebuttal.

“Experts in South Africa have said there is no evidence of whites being targeted for their race, although farmers of all races are victims of violence in South Africa, where there is a high crime rate,” the outlet wrote.

Referring to white descendants of Dutch settlers, “Boers,” communist and black nationalist South African politician Julius Malema chanted for their deaths in footage from January.

He’s clearly heard saying, “Kill the Boer, the farmer.”

South African Julius Malema leads another rally calling for his supporters to murder White South Africans, “Shoot to kill, kill the boer, the farmer…”pic.twitter.com/xA3DTNHBhV — Defiant L’s (@DefiantLs) January 24, 2026

CBS News reported that refugees have faced such treatment.

“Mr. Trump has alleged that Afrikaners are facing a ‘genocide,’ and in a tense Oval Office meeting last year, he confronted South African President Cyril Ramaphosa with a video that spotlighted murders of farmers in the country,” CBS News wrote, adding, “Those claims are heavily disputed.”

Suddenly, when refugees happen to be white, there’s tons of skepticism about their entry.

ABC News also added that resettling 10,000 people would cost $100 million. Where were these fiscal concerns under Biden?

The left doesn’t care about these people because they are white. It doesn’t matter what hardships they’re facing.

It’s that simple.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success!

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.