Media Narrative Blown Apart as Aussie Authorities Count More Than 180 Arrests Related to Brush Fires

A firefighter hoses down trees and flying embers Dec. 31, 2019, in an effort to secure nearby houses from bushfires near the town of Nowra in the Australian state of New South Wales.Saeed Khan / AFP via Getty ImagesA firefighter hoses down trees and flying embers Dec. 31, 2019, in an effort to secure nearby houses from bushfires near the town of Nowra in the Australian state of New South Wales. (Saeed Khan / AFP via Getty Images)

By Andrew J. Sciascia
Published January 7, 2020 at 2:16pm
As devastating bushfires continue to burn into their third straight calendar month in Australia, officials seem to have zeroed in on one of the disaster’s prime movers: arsonists.

The Sydney Morning Herald reported Monday that 183 people have been arrested and charged with fire-related offenses in the southeastern coastal state of New South Wales, where fires have claimed the lives of 18 people and destroyed nearly 1,500 homes.

Those arrested include 24 people accused of deliberately starting bushfires.

“Unprecedented numbers of people had been arrested and charged with arson offenses,” Liberal Member of Parliament Craig Kelly reportedly said in an appearance on the Australian Broadcasting Corp.’s “RN Breakfast.”

“The arson is not caused by climate change,” Kelly added.

The sound of barbecued crickets chirping could be heard from left-wing climate activists as the news broke.

Having invested weeks and weeks into successfully crafting the narrative man-made climate change had been responsible for one of the driest seasons and greatest natural disasters ever to hit Australia, climate zealots were met with the harsh reality they had fallen into a trap.

Not waiting for any of the facts to come to light, progressives from the Hill to Hollywood, academia to the media, played on repeat videos of raging fires and suffering species in an attempt to forward their radical environmentalist agenda.

Never straying from their traditional playbook, international leftist elites did everything they could to tug on the heartstrings of the everyday citizen and win converts to their fast-growing religion of climate sensationalism.

Of course, one would be foolish to assume that the failure of such mass narrative manipulation would result in anything even remotely resembling course correction or admission of error.

In fact, before ever reporting on the arrests themselves, outlets such as Britain’s The Guardian began to hedge against the shifting tides of the news cycle, suggesting widespread claims of arson were mere “disinformation.”

“Bot and troll accounts are involved in a ‘disinformation campaign’ exaggerating the role of arson in Australia’s bushfire disaster, social media analysis suggests,” reporter Christopher Knaus wrote Tuesday.

“The bushfires burning across the nation have been accompanied by repeated suggestions of an arson epidemic or ‘arson emergency,'” Knaus continued. “The false claims are, in some cases, used to undermine the link between the current bushfires and the longer, more intense fire seasons brought about by climate change.”

Now, how the officially recognized perpetration of 24 arson arrests and 159 other fire offenses in light of this disaster could possibly be described as anything other than an epidemic or emergency is beyond me.

But the clearer epidemic here is the fact that the left is entirely unwilling to give up the narrative.

There is simply no quit in them.

If only you could glance at the overwhelmingly convoluted thoughts floating around in the left’s hive mind, you would see the only disaster here — at least for them — is the fact that one of the worst environmental disasters of the 21st century was induced by fools and criminals, not produced by climate change.

Andrew J. Sciascia
Andrew J. Sciascia has been a news reporter with The Western Journal since 2019 and a regular contributor since 2018.
Andrew J. Sciascia has been a news reporter with The Western Journal since 2019 and a regular contributor since 2018. An undergraduate student at the University of Massachusetts Lowell, Sciascia has also worked briefly as a political operative with the MassGOP and currently serves as the editor-in-chief of the Connector student newspaper.







