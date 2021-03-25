Login
SECTIONS
News Sports
Mewe Share P Share

Media Outlets Fret Over Christian University's March Madness Success, One Even Claims It Could Cause Deaths

Oral RobertsMaddie Meyer / Getty ImagesCarlos Jurgens #11 of the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles goes up for a layup against the Florida Gators in the second round game of the 2021 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Indiana Farmers Coliseum on March 21, 2021 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Maddie Meyer / Getty Images)

By Erin Coates
Published March 25, 2021 at 2:24pm
Mewe Share P Share

This year’s March Madness Cinderella story belongs to Oral Roberts University, which has become the second-ever 15 seed in men’s NCAA basketball tournament history to advance to the Sweet 16.

The underdog college basketball team knocked Florida out of the second round after beating Ohio State University.

However, mainstream media outlets appear to be upset by this year’s Cinderella story due to Oral Roberts’ “troubling history” as a Christian university.

The private university was founded by Oral Roberts, a prominent televangelist, in 1963, Insider reported.

The outlet said he became known for his extreme approach to fundraising after he said God spoke to him and promised to take his life if he did not collect $8 million dollars within a year.

TRENDING: Reporters Ask Biden 3 Times About Biggest Press Conference of His Life, He Responds 'What Press Conference?'

He was also reportedly known for preaching that homosexuality “is not only wild, it is insane.”

Roberts’ son Ronald died by suicide six months after he came out as gay, and Roberts’ grandson Randy Roberts Potts, who also came out as gay, blamed his grandfather and the evangelical community for his uncle’s death.

“Suicide among gay men and women in Evangelical communities is still prevalent,” Potts wrote in a letter to his late uncle.

“Evangelicals may not be killing gays outright — the police report suggests my uncle killed himself. However, while the Evangelical community might not pull the trigger when one of their gay members commits suicide, they provide the ammunition.”

Do you think the mainstream media is blowing things out of proportion?

In an Op-Ed for USA Today, Hemal Jhaveri wrote the university is “wholly incompatible with the NCAA’s own stated values of equality and inclusion.”

The school’s student handbook prohibits homosexuality and says marriage is between a man and a woman.

Insider noted any student found to violate the policy must undergo conversion therapy.

The media outlet cited research from the Williams Institute at the UCLA School of Law that found people who underwent conversion therapy were “almost twice as likely to attempt suicide.”

Insider claimed with Oral Roberts’ tournament success, more students will apply to attend the university, thus having “real-world repercussions” on the LGBT community.

RELATED: Abilene Christian Nets Outrageous Payday with March Madness Upset

With approximately 16 percent of Generation Z identifying as LGBT in a February 2021 Gallup poll, Insider said more gay students will most likely apply to attend Oral Roberts.

“And if they’re subjected to conversion therapy, research suggests they’re far more likely to experience suicidal thoughts — and, ultimately, more likely to die,” the outlet reported.

Ed Stetzer, a professor and dean at Wheaton College, pushed back, writing in a USA Today Op-Ed that maybe people should “let the religious college kids play basketball without it becoming a national controversy.”

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Mewe Share P Share
Erin Coates
Contributor, News
Erin Coates was an editor for The Western Journal for over two years before becoming a news writer. A University of Oregon graduate, Erin has conducted research in data journalism and contributed to various publications as a writer and editor.
Erin Coates was an editor for The Western Journal for over two years before becoming a news writer. She grew up in San Diego, California, proceeding to attend the University of Oregon and graduate with honors holding a degree in journalism. During her time in Oregon, Erin was an associate editor for Ethos Magazine and a freelance writer for Eugene Magazine. She has conducted research in data journalism, which has been published in the book “Data Journalism: Past, Present and Future.” Erin is an avid runner with a heart for encouraging young girls and has served as a coach for the organization Girls on the Run. As a writer and editor, Erin strives to promote social dialogue and tell the story of those around her.
Birthplace
Tucson, Arizona
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated with Honors
Education
Bachelor of Arts in Journalism, University of Oregon
Books Written
Contributor for Data Journalism: Past, Present and Future
Location
Prescott, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English, French
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Health, Entertainment, Faith







Media Outlets Fret Over Christian University's March Madness Success, One Even Claims It Could Cause Deaths
Biden Claims He Isn't the Cause of the Massive Border Surge, Instead Blames Trump
Federal Court Rules Americans Have 'No Right to Carry Arms Openly in Public'
Report: Secret Service Intervened in Bizarre Hunter Biden Gun Incident
13 States Just Filed a Lawsuit Against Biden
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×