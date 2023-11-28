It’s bad enough when the leftist media hypocritically jumps the narrative gun on any incident or issue that may paint their cause in a more sympathetic light.

But when it involves a child? That crosses a major line that the left is growing increasingly comfortable crossing.

And there are words unsuitable for print to describe those contemptible charlatans, in that case.

The latest example of the leftist media’s further descent into depravity happened during a relatively nondescript Sunday NFL game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Las Vegas Raiders.

Typically, there wouldn’t have been much need to spill ink over the AFC West clash that saw the vastly superior Chiefs, a team with its eyes on winning another Super Bowl, close out the Raiders, a team much closer to a top-5 draft pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, to the tune of a 31-17 final score.

(The final score belies the fact that the Chiefs fell down 14-0 early in the second quarter before outscoring their division rivals 31-3 the rest of the way.)

But the left, as it often does, just couldn’t help itself when they spotted one young Chiefs fan stressing out while his — and Taylor Swift’s — favorite team was still in a close game.

Here’s the young man at the game, but be careful if you’re a leftist. It might trigger you:

this chiefs fan is totally having a normal one pic.twitter.com/cYEkIkAtPa — charles (“you look good” – andy reid) mcdonald (@FourVerts) November 26, 2023

With the game still close and the Chiefs facing an arduous first-and-20, it’s only natural for any Chiefs fans to feel a little stressed, particularly when you’re on the road against a division rival.

Oh, but that pained expression wasn’t the issue that the left had … it was the face paint the young man was wearing.

To be sure, without crucial context and at first glance, it certainly does look like the young man was wearing blackface.

And that mild sense of certainty was all that the leftist hounds needed.

“The NFL needs to speak out against the Kansas City Chiefs fan in Black face, Native headdress,” howled noted leftist sports site Deadspin.

Here’s just the opening line from that outlet: “It takes a lot to disrespect two groups of people at once. But on Sunday afternoon in Las Vegas, a Kansas City Chiefs fan found a way to hate black people and the Native Americans at the same time.”

Oh, brother.

Here’s Total Pro Sports blasting the young man’s attire as a “very offensive costume.”

Total Pro Sports tried to soften their stance by framing this as more a criticism of CBS for airing the fan in the first place, a complaint echoed by others online.

Why did CBS even show this kid!? pic.twitter.com/CJMuIQNLFO — Sean Frye (@SeanEFrye) November 26, 2023

But even the people skewering CBS were all implicitly agreeing that this young man was some sort of abominable racist — when he was just wearing standard issue NFL face paint.

Oh, and before this writer forgets, that aforementioned “crucial context” is actually out there … if leftists actually cared enough about truth and/or objectivity to hunt it down.

Here’s OutKick writer Bobby Burack taking to X to show that the young Chiefs fan was also sporting red face paint, making it clear he was representing his favorite team.

This is hardly the first time a young man’s reputation has been smeared over a case of mistaken “war paint,” and it surely won’t be the last, but that doesn’t make it any less despicable.

Making it so much worse is the rather important fact that black is a standard issue color for NFL fan war paint. The Pittsburgh Steelers and Oakland Raiders both heavily feature black in their team color schemes.

Are those fans never allowed to wear war paint when they attend home games?

Of course not, and to even suggest otherwise is patently absurd. And a quick image search on Google of “Raiders face paint” or “Steelers face paint” shows that face paint similarly worn by the young Chiefs fan has existed in some variation for quite some time now.

But none of that matters to the left.

And look, this writer would almost understand (but certainly not approve) if that young fan was Trump’s or some other GOP politician’s child. It’s despicable behavior period, but at least there’s something political to gain there.

What earthly purpose could it possibly serve anyone to irrevocably damage a completely unknown child’s reputation?

That’s perhaps the most mind-boggling part of this all: Are leftists truly so ghoulish that they would throw a young child under the proverbial bus just to claim that they have some sort of proof that the world is as “racist” as they claim it to be?

If this despicable and, tragically, predictable incident is any sort of indication, the answer is a resounding “yes.”

