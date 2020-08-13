Demanding social justice has become a regular routine for many Americans these days. From sharing political rants, hashtags and memes on social media to marching down city streets and even setting fire to local businesses, we will get our liberty and justice for all — or else.

The mainstream media has been a platform for these voices, broadcasting protests and speeches from community members around the country who want justice to be served.

Outlets such as CNN are still reporting about the tragic events surrounding George Floyd’s death on May 25, commentating on the unprecedented rising up of Americans demanding justice in such cases “more than 10 weeks after a Minneapolis policeman knelt on Floyd’s neck till the life left his body.”

Cannon Hinnant.

Have you heard his name? Are you hearing his name at all from the establishment news organizations that have been so heavily concerned with cases of injustice and the consequent rage of Americans?

TRENDING: Kamala Harris Once Laughed Hysterically After Sinister Joke About Killing Trump

Cannon, 5, was shot in the head Sunday afternoon near his home in Wilson, North Carolina. WRAL-TV reported that police were called about 5:30 p.m. regarding a “shooting in a neighborhood in the 5100 block of Archers Road.”

According to his mother, Cannon was playing outside with his two sisters, ages 7 and 8, just being kids, when the girls saw 25-year-old Darius N. Sessoms, their next-door neighbor, shoot their brother directly in the head.

Another witness, Doris Lybrand, told WRAL that “Sessoms ran up to Cannon, put the gun near his head and fired before running back to his own house.”

The boy died at Wilson Medical Center.

A neighbor said Sessoms and Cannon’s father dined together the night before and that Sessoms even visited his home earlier that Sunday before the shooting.

Police have not reported any details regarding a motive but have said Cannon’s murder was not random.

This is the tragic story of Cannon Hinnant, and it is a story still untold by many major news sources, including CNN, The New York Times and The Washington Post. Online searches using both Cannon’s and Sessoms’ names brought up absolutely nothing from all three of these organizations.

Correct me if I’m wrong.

On Wednesday, Matt Walsh of The Daily Wire called out CNN’s chief media correspondent, Brian Stelter, for the pregnant absence of any reporting on Cannon’s murder.

RELATED: Biden Can't Stop Twisting Trump's Words To Push Fake Narrative - Don't Be Duped

Hi @brianstelter. As a media watchdog and CNN anchor, can you can elaborate on CNN’s editorial decision to completely ignore the execution murder of a 5 year old child while he played in his front yard? It’s a jaw dropping story of intense public interest, yet no coverage. Why? — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) August 12, 2020

Why?

Why do these news organizations believe Ahmaud Arbery’s life matters more than Cannon Hinnant’s?

What is missing in Cannon’s tragedy that makes his life unworthy of media coverage? Is there nothing to be learned from this child’s life being stolen from him?

What is concerning are the possible answers to these questions.

Consider this: Sessoms is black, and Cannon was white.

The earth is quaking with Black Lives Matter, and a story like this disrupts the ongoing narrative being peddled by the establishment media: Black people are absolute victims. All systems are against them. All non-black Americans are racist, whether they know it or not, and must repent of all the oppression they’ve caused historically and personally.

As Walsh said in another tweet Tuesday, what if the races were reversed?

Say his name. 5 year old Cannon Hinnant was executed in cold blood while riding his bike. The accused killer is Darius Sessoms. He allegedly walked up to the boy and shot him dead in front of his sisters. Reverse the races and this is the only thing anyone talks about for a month pic.twitter.com/5V72YhAOlI — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) August 11, 2020

Saying “All Lives Matter” is considered insensitive because, “Duh, that’s obvious. BLM doesn’t mean other lives don’t matter.” But when it comes down to it, justice for all doesn’t seem so obvious anymore.

The behavior of CNN, The Times and The Post is concerning and shows why sharing stories like Cannon’s is immensely important. The establishment media are shaping the way we look at race relations instead of reporting the truth and letting Americans formulate a real and reasonable perspective on such divisive topics in our country.

Today: There’s a funeral for 5 year old Cannon Hinnant after police say a neighbor shot & killed him while he played outside. A candlelight vigil is also planned tomororw night at the Wilson County Courthhouse. @wsoctv https://t.co/jFL3wa5dFj — Anthony Kustura (@AnthonyWSOC9) August 13, 2020

I stand with Walsh in honoring the life of this child as much as any other innocent life tragically lost.

Please, share and say his name with us.

His name is Cannon Hinnant.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.