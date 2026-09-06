While the Media Panics Over AI, Prisons Use It to Stop Rapes, Fights, and $200M Headcounts

While mainstream media remains fixated on the perceived existential threats of the artificial intelligence boom, a quieter revolution is unfolding inside one of the most consequential institutions of American public safety: the nation’s correctional system.

For decades, America’s correctional facilities have relied on a costly relic: correctional officers manually counting inmates with paper clipboards.

That model is beginning to disappear. Deep-tech enterprise LEO Technologies (“LeoTech”) has officially launched Verus Vision AI, an agentic AI video intelligence platform that transforms existing correctional cameras into real-time operational intelligence.

The launch also marks the maturation of the broader Verus ecosystem, a fully integrated AI platform purpose-built for corrections.

Verus Vision AI provides real-time computer vision and video intelligence; Verus AI delivers semantic intelligence across inmate voice, text, and email communications; Verus Voice AI authenticates identity through voice biometrics; and Verus ION serves as the enterprise intelligence orchestration layer, integrating data across disparate correctional systems to create a unified operational picture for correctional professionals.

Steve Harpe, LeoTech’s Chief Product and Technology Officer, believes the industry’s biggest problem has never been a lack of information, but a lack of actionable intelligence.

“When people see this, it blows them away,” Harpe said. “When you are leading a correctional facility, one thing you don’t have is access to integrated data systems that provide actionable intelligence to make the right decisions.”

Harpe previously managed enterprise technology infrastructure for American Airlines, EDS, CGI, and Capital One before serving as Director of Corrections for Oklahoma, where he began developing the concepts that ultimately became the latest additions to the Verus platform.

“Verus Vision and ION are two groundbreaking pieces of technology that do not exist in the marketplace anywhere right now,” he said.

Verus Vision uses existing correctional camera infrastructure, computer vision, and behavioral analytics to automate the single most grueling administrative task in any prison: the headcount.

Under traditional protocol, a manual count requires a full lockdown, sometimes repeated up to 11 times a day.

“It costs agencies millions of dollars a year, and in some cases it’s more than $200 million,” Harpe said.

“We are not talking about cutting headcount; we are talking about the rapid reallocation of tactical labor.”

The reclaimed time goes toward contraband sweeps, dismantling illicit networks inside the walls, and hardening perimeter security.

Verus Vision AI also operates as a continuous, real-time diagnostic net, scanning for aggressive behavior, isolation, officer crowding, and “man down” medical emergencies, such as a stroke, heart attack, or acute distress.

“Everything we do is in real time. It’s a matter of seconds, not minutes or hours later,” Harpe said.

One of Verus Vision AI’s most important applications is its ability to strengthen compliance with the Prison Rape Elimination Act (PREA). Rather than relying solely on investigators to reconstruct events after an allegation is made, the platform continuously analyzes live video for observable indicators such as unauthorized inmate proximity, multiple inmates occupying restricted areas, or other developing situations that may require immediate intervention.

By preserving objective evidence and alerting correctional professionals in real time, the technology has the potential to shift PREA from a framework centered primarily on post-incident accountability toward one increasingly focused on prevention.

Beyond physical security, Verus AI applies semantic and agentic AI to analyze inmate voice, text, and email communications, enabling investigators to detect evolving slang, deliberate misspellings, and contextual meaning that traditional keyword searches often miss. “We’ve been very successful at detecting new slang and keeping law enforcement informed,” Harpe said.

The platform also develops long-term behavioral intelligence through Social Network Analysis, enabling correctional leaders to better understand inmate associations, recurring interactions, evolving group dynamics and potential organizational threats over time.

A companion product, Verus Voice AI, uses voice biometrics and speaker authentication to detect “PIN abuse,” catching inmates who steal or purchase another phone profile to bypass investigative scrutiny. The biometric engine matches the acoustic fingerprint to the true speaker immediately.

Sweeping surveillance technology invites scrutiny. “Three years ago, when I was the director of Oklahoma and sharing this vision with my peers in closed sessions, I got a lot of pushback,” Harpe admitted. “But now that the products are built and we’re deploying … once someone sees it, it’s a no-brainer.”

Harpe said the platform is designed to operate within federal criminal intelligence standards, including 28 CFR Part 23, while preserving human oversight.

Operational decisions remain with correctional professionals, with AI serving as a recommendation engine rather than an autonomous decision-maker.

“We want to make sure we are as non-biased as possible. But we do apply state law, policy, procedures, and federal law, for that matter, to everything we do with our AI.”

That boundary extends into the courtroom. Rather than generating evidence, Verus Voice AI identifies potentially incriminating communications so investigators can obtain the original records directly from telecom providers.

“We can detect calls where people are incriminating themselves or committing a crime,” Harpe said. “They’re reviewed by our analysts and investigators, and if a case goes to court, prosecutors obtain the original evidence directly from the provider.”

Verus ION serves as the enterprise intelligence orchestration layer across the Verus ecosystem, integrating data across correctional systems to deliver a unified operational picture. Harpe said the platform can quickly identify inefficiencies — such as prisons overpaying for medications across a statewide inmate population — allowing agencies to reduce waste and make more informed operational decisions.

Beyond corrections, the underlying implications are broader. It’s the first true “AI Global Search” engine for correctional systems globally.

For decades, correctional technology has been defined by digitizing paperwork. The next generation is about operational intelligence: systems that continuously observe, correlate, prioritize, and alert in real time.

As staffing shortages deepen and correctional systems face increasingly complex threats, the future of prison safety may no longer depend solely on how many officers are watching the monitors, but on whether the systems monitoring those institutions have become intelligent enough to help them see what humans alone cannot.

The views expressed in this opinion article are those of their author and are not necessarily either shared or endorsed by the owners of this website. If you are interested in contributing an Op-Ed to The Western Journal, you can learn about our submission guidelines and process here.

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