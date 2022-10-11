Parler Share
Media Pundits Immediately Pounce on 'Monday Night Football' Commentator for Alleged 'Sexist' On-Air Comment

 By Jack Davis  October 11, 2022 at 4:44pm
Troy Aikman was cited for roughing the sensibilities of football fans Monday night when the NFL commentator vented his opinion of the current craze of roughing the passer calls.

The recent concussion suffered by Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa when he was sacked was cited by some as a reason for a roughing the passer call that helped Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers defeat the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, according to WXIA-TV.

During Monday night’s game, Kansas City defensive tackle Chris Jones drew a flag for roughing the passer after sacking Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr.

Aikman vented his concern about the call by saying, “My hope is that the competition committee looks at this in the next set of meetings and you know, we take the dresses off,” according to Sports Illustrated.

Piling on might be the most appropriate way to express how Twitter responded to the former Dallas Cowboys quarterback’s comments.

Some defended Aikman.

A post on commentator Bill O’Reilly’s website mused, “The social media masses love to be outraged.”

“While the comment is a little dated, you’d think he called women a bad word if you were on Twitter. At least the poor sportswriters have something to write about,” the post added.

As of Tuesday evening, Aikman had not made any reply to the criticism. The Washington Examiner said it reached out to ESPN for a comment, but heard nothing back.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
