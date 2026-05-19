Media Pushes New Pandemic – CBS News Rolls Out Fear Campaign Over Ebola Outbreak with 'No Vaccine, No Treatment'

When the establishment media reports on anything related to health and science, many Americans simply roll their eyes.

Moreover, after journalists’ fear-mongering during the COVID scare, they have only themselves to blame for their dismal reputations.

On Tuesday, CBS News published a story with the following headline: “Ebola strain in Congo-Uganda outbreak has no vaccine, no treatment for often deadly symptoms.”

Before 2020, people reading that headline would likely have had one reaction only. We would have prayed for the people of Congo and Uganda, as well as for the development of a treatment.

Today, we still have that reaction, although mixed with a healthy dose of skepticism.

After the COVID experience, we read those headlines with a different perspective. We know, for instance, that the establishment media, which does the bidding of very rich and very powerful people, wants the public frightened because frightened people comply more willingly.

We also know that the establishment media shamelessly pushed the COVID vaccine rather than asking reasonable questions about it. Hence the very deliberate inclusion of the word “vaccine” in the CBS News headline.

Above all, we sense that establishment journalists want another pandemic. In fact, normal people cannot fathom the intensity with which establishment journalists seem to crave another crisis of that kind.

Consider the following headline from Today, which accompanied a story about the hantavirus, published this week: “Will the Hantavirus Outbreak Cause a Lockdown? What Experts Want You to Know.”

Note the key words there: “lockdown” and “experts.” The author of that headline wants readers to think in 2020 terms again.

However, according to CBS News, the Bundibugyo virus, responsible for the current Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo and in Uganda, does not behave like the coronavirus.

For one thing, the Bundibugyo virus has a much higher fatality rate of 30 to 50 percent.

Likewise, the virus “spreads through direct contact with the bodily fluids of an infected person and does not spread through casual contact or air,” per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Even the hantavirus, as Today admitted, spreads only through close human contact.

In other words, neither Ebola nor hantavirus, though much nastier and more lethal than COVID, poses a serious threat of causing a global pandemic.

We might speculate, of course, as to why the establishment media so desperately wants another pandemic crisis. Perhaps they want clicks, or they want to feel important, or they mindlessly do the bidding of the rich and powerful people who incentivize them to ensure public compliance with the latest establishment misadventure.

There is another possibility that often goes unmentioned. Perhaps, like most leftists, they simply crave chaos and destruction.

After all, look at the people they lionize. Look at the crimes they excuse. Might we say that on some level they despise God’s creation and wish to see it in turmoil?

Either way, the good news is that nowadays we simply laugh at them.

Recall, for instance, comedian Jim Breuer’s hilarious stand-up routine that poked fun at COVID-era absurdities.

“And then the news cockatoos come out,” Breuer joked before making bird sounds to mock the fear-mongering COVID journalists.

“Watch the news, watch the news,” Breuer said, acting like a mindless bird. “Trust the experts, trust the experts.”

The parody continued.

“Trust the science, trust the science,” the news cockatoos squawked. “CDC, CDC. Dr. Fauci, Dr. Fauci. Mask on, mask off, two shots, one shot, mask on, two masks, squaaaaaawk! Comply, comply!”

Readers may watch the entire routine in the YouTube video below. The “news cockatoos” segment began around the 3:55 mark.

In short, for many of us, the days of taking establishment media headlines seriously have long passed.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success!

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.