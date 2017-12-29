The Western Journal

RSS Feed
Back
Back
News Politics
Print

Media Reporting on ‘Low’ Trump Approval Rating, then Trump Points Out a Fact from Obama’s Past

By Randy DeSoto
December 29, 2017 at 10:08am

Print

President Donald Trump touted his job approval number on Friday, noting it was nearly the same as Barack Obama’s was at the same point in his presidency.

Trump cited the Rasmussen Daily Presidential Tracking Poll, which reported on Dec. 28 that his approval rating was 46 percent versus Obama’s 47 percent on the same date in 2009.

Trump pointed out this result came “despite massive negative Trump coverage & Russia hoax.”

Pew Research found that Trump received three times more negative coverage than Obama did during his first 60 days in office and roughly twice that of presidents George W. Bush and Bill Clinton.

TRENDING: UPS Driver Who Delivered Guns and Ammo to David Koresh Before Fatal Waco Standoff Breaks His Silence

During the last few days, Trump has retweeted multiple posts from Charlie Kirk, the founder of Turning Point USA, a conservative political organization for college students.

In one, Kirk outlined Trump’s accomplishments during an interview on Fox Business Network and noted how differently the media would be covering the president’s first year if he were a Democrat.

Do you believe Donald Trump has been more successful during his first year as president than Barack Obama was?

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

In another retweet by Trump, Kirk highlighted three big wins by POTUS during his first year in office that received very little media coverage.

Kirk also gave CBS News credit for running a fair story about the positive impact of the GOP tax reform law on middle class families, which Trump also retweeted.

RELATED: Here’s a List of Five Things Trump Haters Got Wrong in 2017

While Trump is at near parity with Obama in the Rasmussen tracking poll, multiple media outlets, including CNN, CNBC, Politico, and The Washington Post, were quick to point out in response to the president’s Friday tweet that he is trailing his predecessor in other polls.

The Post, which has been critical of Trump, made clear the Rasmussen poll is of likely voters, not Americans overall.

The Real Clear Politics average of polls shows Trump at 39.4 percent compared to Obama’s 56.5 percent for his first year in office.

What do you think? Scroll down to comment below.

Print

Tags: Barack Obama, Donald Trump, mainstream media, politics, polls, Russia, tweet

By: Randy DeSoto on December 29, 2017 at 10:08am

Let us know what you think!

Popular Right Now

Erin Coates

CNN Shares Exclusive Footage of Trump Playing Golf, then Twitter Users Notice the Real Story

Chris Agee

Actress Shares Photo After Young Son Refuses to Stand for National Anthem at a Hockey Game

Erin Coates

Sarah Sanders

Sarah Sanders Shares a New Photo of Herself Back Home, and This Time She’s Not Baking a Pie

Chris Agee

Magnolia and Melania Trump

Historic Magnolia Tree Outside White House to be Cut Down, and Melania Trump is Being Blamed

Jason Hopkins

Don Lemon and Ben Ferguson

Conservative Pushes the Limits on CNN, Causes Don Lemon to Have a Meltdown, Cut to Commercial Break

Erin Coates

Secret Service agent and box truck

Secret Service Responds to CNN’s Complaint About Truck Blocking Cameras from Filming Trump

Richard Larsen

John F. Kennedy and today's Democrats

What’s Happened to the US Democrat Party in the Last 50 Years?

Will Racke

map of the United States

Mass Exodus: Hundreds of Thousands of People Fled These Three Deep Blue States In 2017

Recently Posted