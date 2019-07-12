Media Slights Conservative Best-Seller, Focuses on Book Ranked No. 4033 That Accuses Trump of Rape

The establishment media has all but ignored the new best-seller “Justice on Trial” about the Brett Kavanaugh confirmation hearings while giving top billing to a book with poor sales in which the author alleges President Donald Trump raped her.

The New York Times, New York Magazine, CNN, MSNBC, ABC, CBS, NBC and The Washington Post are among the many news outlets that prominently featured Elle Magazine columnist E. Jean Carroll’s book “What Do We Need Men For?” in their coverage.

The work which came out earlier this month currently ranks at No. 4033 on Amazon’s best-seller list.

By contrast, “Justice on Trial” by Federalist Senior Editor Mollie Hemingway and Judicial Crisis Network Policy Director Carrie Severino is No. 2 in Amazon’s ranking and held the top spot earlier this week.

The Daily Caller News Foundation reported that Carroll’s book sold only 1,900 copies in its first week out following its July 2 release.

TRENDING: Police Release Shocking Video of 60 Teens Storming Walgreens, Attacking Employees and Looting Merchandise

Meanwhile, “Justice on Trial,” published by Regnery, had 4,500 pre-orders before it hit the bookshelves a week later on July 9.

In other words, more than twice as many people purchased Hemingway and Severino’s book prior to its release than bought Carroll’s after it was out, despite the heavy media coverage that “What Do We Need Men For?” received.

Regnery Publishing president Marji Ross told DCNF that the sales disparity highlights the gap between what the media deems newsworthy and what the American public thinks is.

“The mainstream media is clearly more interested in advancing a left-wing narrative than reporting the truth,” she said.

Did the establishment media lose credibility in their coverage of the Kavanaugh hearings? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You’re logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 99% (130 Votes) 1% (1 Votes)

“And when news that doesn’t fit their agenda comes to light–like Mollie and Carrie’s reporting in ‘Justice on Trial’ – they do their best to ignore it or bury it. However, the American people see right through that as is evidenced by the dramatically different sales numbers between these two books.”

Alyssa Cordova, senior director of publicity with Regnery, said, “We have not received any interview requests from any of the networks (ABC, NBC, CBS), CNN, or MSNBC.”

“It is surprising that the networks would pass on exclusives and author interviews for the number-one bestselling book in the country about a topic that those same networks were extraordinarily interested in,” she added.

Hemingway and Severino appeared on “Fox & Friends” the day before their book’s release.

“What happened last year with the trial was one of the most important things to happen to the country,” Hemingway said. “Millions of Americans were horrified as they saw not just what was happening to this man, but what was happening to justice itself.”

RELATED: United in Faith: Kavanaugh, Thomas Turned to Same Divine Words in Confirmation Battles 27 Years Apart

“One of the things that was so horrible about what was going on was the advocacy role that the media was playing, basically running part of the anti-Kavanaugh process,” she added.

The writers interviewed over 100 key people for their book including President Donald Trump, Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, then Senate Judiciary Chairman Chuck Grassley, Vice President Mike Pence, and dozens of senators.

“We were shocked by what we did not know,” Hemingway said.

“One of the themes we saw going through this was really a story of courage,” Severino added, referencing the courage of President Donald Trump; Kavanaugh’s wife, Ashley; and Sen. Susan Collins of Maine (who provided the decisive vote in Kavanaugh’s favor).

In their book, Hemingway and Severino draw parallels between Kavanaugh’s experience and the Clarence Thomas confirmation hearings in the early 1990s.

Though Democrats’ efforts to derail both Thomas’ and Kavanaugh’s confirmations ultimately failed, the smear campaigns still helped to delegitimize their targets.

The authors contend that for the past 25 years media outlets and many in legal academia have treated Thomas’ culpability as a simple matter of fact, though polling showed a majority of Americans believed the nominee was innocent after his hearings had concluded.

“A similar campaign is already underway against Kavanaugh,” Hemingway and Severino wrote. “The impeachment talk will continue, although it will likely never amount to much because the underlying claims are so baseless.”

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.