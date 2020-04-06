As Media Trashes Chloroquine, Doctor Describes Miraculous Recovery for 'Every Patient' He's Given It To

In the time of the coronavirus pandemic, it would be reasonable to assume that a promising cure would be celebrated by everyone, regardless of political leanings.

Sadly, because Trump Derangement Syndrome has persisted even in the face a global crisis, the use of existing drugs to fight coronavirus has been downplayed at every opportunity, even as one doctor describes the near-miraculous results.

A KABC-TV report described Dr. Anthony Cardillo’s clinical experience with a regimen of drugs that included the anti-malarial drugs chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine, which may be extremely effective in the fight against coronavirus.

Dr. Cardillo mentioned that he was using a combination of hydroxychloroquine and zinc, which he found most effective.

“Every patient I’ve prescribed it to has been very, very ill and within 8 to 12 hours, they were basically symptom-free,” Cardillo said. “So clinically I am seeing a resolution.”

While this should be a reason for immense hope, that kind of report won’t make many headlines. As it turns out, the fact that President Donald Trump once touted those drugs is reason enough to make the establishment media hate the very idea, regardless of how many lives it would potentially save.

Trump originally called the drugs a “game changer” during a March 19 news conference and in a subsequent Twitter thread. He was optimistic because a small study found that chloroquine or hydroxychloroquine in conjunction with the commonly prescribed antibiotic azithromycin was effective at fighting the virus.

“HYDROXYCHLOROQUINE & AZITHROMYCIN, taken together, have a real chance to be one of the biggest game changers in the history of medicine,” Trump said of the drug regimen.

“The FDA has moved mountains – Thank You! Hopefully they will BOTH (H works better with A, International Journal of Antimicrobial Agents) be put in use IMMEDIATELY. PEOPLE ARE DYING, MOVE FAST, and GOD BLESS EVERYONE!”

Almost immediately, the media went nuts trying to discredit the president’s claim. Stories came out about a married couple who mixed fish tank cleaner with soda because it had a similar sounding name to the drugs.

CNN also pointed a finger at Trump for the overdose of three Nigerian citizens on chloroquine, although it isn’t clear from any sources how they obtained the drug or if it even had anything specifically to do with the president’s endorsement.

For the media, it seems the drugs’ efficacy and safety are only predicated on the results from people who misuse them, rather its actual clinical performance.

The establishment media pounced on Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, following Trump’s statement at the news conference.

Fauci set the record straight that what Trump said was not at all wrong, but from the perspective of a scientist, it would take a broader study to prove its effectiveness.

If the media were really looking out for the best interests of the public rather than trying to advance an agenda, they would report that what Fauci said is pretty much the same thing — because of his background as a scientist, he requires more hard data to definitively endorse the treatment that Trump had hyped.

Because the media just can’t let it go, Fauci was asked about it on “Fox and Friends” on Friday but reiterated the same message about the drugs.

Meanwhile, as the media continues to hammer anyone who is hopeful about the treatment, nearly 4,000 are being given the drugs in New York hospitals where the treatment will also be subject to the kind of study Fauci said was necessary.

The use of existing drugs seems like a win-win-win for patients who are dying, scientists who are still likely more than a year away from a vaccine and the public who are practicing social distancing until further notice.

Instead, the media tries to dash everyone’s hopes and smear the president while gleefully proclaiming that one of the best shots at a cure is a dangerous false hope. The media has been downright sinister as Chuck Todd asked former Vice President Joe Biden a leading question on “Meet the Press” on March 29.

Citing the supposed failures of the administration’s coronavirus response, Todd asked Biden if he thought there was “blood on the president’s hands considering the slow response?”

Biden’s reply wasn’t as consequential as the fact that with those words, Todd was laying down a gauntlet.

When the dust settles, if it turns out that Trump was right and this treatment the media railed so hard against was effective, will the talking heads in the media have blood on their hands from the lives lost to their cynical skepticism?

Only history will be able to eventually tell that story. In the meantime, let’s all do what’s smart: Wash our hands, practice social distancing and not eat fish tank cleaner.

