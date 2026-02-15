Media Whines About Irish Man Held by ICE, But Here's Why He's Really in Trouble

Several media outlets are reporting on the detention of Seamus Culleton of Ireland as yet another unjust crackdown from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

But they have failed to mention that Culleton, who is married to an American, faces drug charges back home, and would rather stay in ICE custody than face justice.

As noted by Not The Bee, several media outlets published images of Culleton and his wife, Tiffany Smyth, alongside headlines such as “Irishman fears for life after Trump ICE crackdown” and “An American dream morphs into a nightmare.”

But it turns out that Culleton is remaining in ICE detention by choice.

That’s because he faces three drug charges back in Ireland, according to Garreth MacNamee, deputy news editor of the Irish Daily Mail.

Today, we’ve confirmed that Seamus Culleton who is being detained by ICE in the US was facing three charges relating to drugs offences.#ICE pic.twitter.com/JGW9cziOpx — Garreth MacNamee (@garmacnamee) February 12, 2026

“Today, we’ve confirmed that Seamus Culleton who is being detained by ICE in the US was facing three charges relating to drugs offences,” MacNamee revealed on X.

Department of Homeland Secretary Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin meanwhile said in a statement that Culleton was illegally present in the United States.

“On September 9, 2025, ICE arrested Seamus Culleton, an illegal alien from Ireland. He entered the United States in 2009 under the visa waiver program, which allows you to stay in the U.S. for 90 days without a visa,” she wrote on X.

“He failed to depart the U.S. He received full due process and was issued a final order of removal by an immigration judge on September 10, 2025.”

Seamus Culleton received full due process and was issued a final deportation order from a federal judge. On September 9, 2025, ICE arrested Seamus Culleton, an illegal alien from Ireland. He entered the United States in 2009 under the visa waiver program, which allows you to… https://t.co/EebjCaRBDK — Tricia McLaughlin (@TriciaOhio) February 10, 2026

Culleton was offered a flight back to Ireland, but he instead “chose to stay in ICE custody, in fact he took affirmative steps to remain in detention.”

“Being in detention is a choice. We encourage all illegal aliens to use the CBP Home app to take control of their departure,” McLaughlin continued.

The official then reminded illegal aliens that the Trump administration offers them incentives if they choose to return home.

“The United States is offering illegal aliens $2,600 and a free flight to self-deport now. We encourage every person here illegally to take advantage of this offer and reserve the chance to come back to the U.S. the right legal way to live the American dream,” she continued.

“If not, you will be arrested and deported without a chance to return.”

