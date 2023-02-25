Parler Share
News

Medical Care Plane Down, Five Dead Including Pilot, Flight Nurse and Patient

 By Jack Davis  February 25, 2023 at 8:56am
Parler Share

Five people were killed Friday night when a medical flight crashed in Nevada.

The flight was operated by CareFlight, a part of REMSA health, and went down near Stagecoach, Nevada, which is about 40 miles east of Reno, according to KOLO-TV.

REMSA Health confirmed the accident in a statement posted on Facebook.

“Care Flight, a service of REMSA Health, headquartered in Reno, Nevada, and Guardian Flight, headquartered in Utah, can confirm that a PC 12 fixed-wing aircraft, tail number N273SM, went off radar Friday, Feb. 24, at approximately 9:45 p.m., near Stagecoach, Nevada,” it posted.

Trending:
Strange Dust Coats Cars Across Several States as Odd Smell Permeates the Air

“We are heartbroken to report that we have now received confirmation from Central Lyon County Fire Department that none of the five people on board survived,” the post said.

“The five people on board were a pilot, a flight nurse, a flight paramedic, a patient and a patient’s family member,” the post added.

Have you ever been on a small plane?

“Our immediate focus is helping our team members and families, as well as the responding agencies.”

The Facebook post made note that for the time being, all Guardian and Care Flight flights are being canceled until authorities can have more information about the cause of the crash.

“We will work with each of our operations to ascertain when they are able to return to service,” the post said.

No information was released concerning the plane’s destination or from where it took off.

According to KOLO, the Central Lyon County Fire Protection District, Lyon County Search and Rescue and Douglas County Search and Rescue found the crash site at about 11:15 p.m.

Related:
'Panic': Plane Forced to Make Emergency Landing After Yelling Passenger Attempted to Breach the Cockpit

The REMSA statement said that the Central Lyon Fire Department and Lyon County Sheriff’s Department will work with the National Transportation Safety Board to learn why the plane crashed.

The company’s website said that its helicopters serve an area of northeastern California and western Nevada. And that its aircraft serves 11 western states.

The company said its plane, a Pilatus  PC-12/45 “is ideally suited for high-altitude, alpine flights and has a high-lift wing for exceptional short-field takeoff and landing performance – ideal for smaller airports.”

“The pressurized cabin is configured to accommodate a patient, the two-person medical crew and a pilot,” the site said.

According to Carson Now, residents of the area where the plane went down were being cautioned against touching any debris and were told to call 911 if they found pieces of the plane,

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , ,
Parler Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Biden Admin Takes Over Toxic Cleanup in Ohio, Then Immediately Pauses It
'Conspiracy Theorists' Vindicated as Government Agency Declares Lab Leak Single Most Likely Origin of COVID: Report
Tom Brady's Ex-Wife Looks Unrecognizable on Vogue Magazine Cover Following Divorce
'God Is Doing Something Pretty Incredible': Catholic App Beats Google, Facebook, TikTok at the Top of the Charts
Six Youths Taken from Adoptive Home After One Calls Into Podcast with Terrifying Story
See more...

Conversation