Three people have been charged with second-degree murder in connection with the January death of a 5-year-old boy in a hyperbaric chamber that burst into flames at a Michigan clinic.

Thomas Cooper died on Jan. 31 at the Oxford Center, in Troy. His mother, who was with him at the time, suffered burns after the chamber caught fire, killing the child.

Oxford Center CEO Tami Peterson, safety director Jeff Mosteller and primary manager Gary Marken were all charged with second-degree murder, according to WXYZ-TV.

Aleta Moffitt, who operated the hyperbaric chamber, was charged with one count of involuntary manslaughter and intentionally providing false information on a medical record.

“This tragedy could have been prevented if proper safety protocols were followed,” Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said.

“Instead, deliberate negligence and a blatant disregard for safety cost a child his life. I appreciate the investigatory efforts of the Troy Police Department. My office remains committed to seeking justice for Thomas and holding those responsible accountable.”

In a statement, the Oxford Center said it was “disappointed to see charges filed.”

“The timing of these charges is surprising, as the typical protocol after a fire-related accident has not yet been completed. There are still outstanding questions about how this occurred. Yet, the Attorney General’s office proceeded to pursue charges without those answers,” the statement said.

James Harrington, the attorney for the family, said the boy had received multiple hyperbaric treatments for sleep apnea and attention deficit disorder, according to NBC.

Harrington said the family will file a lawsuit in addition to the criminal charges.

“This is a very, very egregious case,” Harrington said.

“A single spark it appears ignited into a fully involved fire that claimed Thomas’s life within seconds,” Nessel said, according to the Associated Press.

“Because these treatments were so medically unsound, patient insurance policies would not cover the use of these chambers to treat these conditions,” Nessel said. “This business was a pure cash-flow, for-profit business.”

Hyperbaric treatment gives an individual five times the level of oxygen normally present, and if approved by the Food and Drug Administration for treating severe burns and wounds and decompression sickness.

The FDA list of approved treatments does not include conditions for which the Oxford Center used hyperbaric therapy.

Nessel said on the day of the boy’s death, no maintenance check was performed, no medical doctor was present, and treatment was not being led by a licensed technician.

