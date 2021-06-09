Medical Journal: Whiteness Is a 'Malignant, Parasitic-Like Condition' for Which There Is No Cure

Do you believe that black people are inherently violent and perverted? What about Asians? Latinos?

How about whites?

A research article published this month in the Journal of the American Psychoanalytic Association argued just that, stating that whiteness itself is a mental condition that leads white people to “hate” and “terrorize.”

In the abstract for his article, “On Having Whiteness,” psychoanalyst Donald Moss described whiteness as a “malignant, parasitic-like condition” and stated solemnly, “There is not yet a permanent cure.”

“Whiteness is a condition one first acquires and then one has — a malignant, parasitic-like condition to which ‘white’ people have a particular susceptibility,” Moss wrote.

“Parasitic Whiteness renders its hosts’ appetites voracious, insatiable, and perverse. These deformed appetites particularly target nonwhite peoples. Once established, these appetites are nearly impossible to eliminate.”

This is absolute insanity.

No. This is worse than insanity. This is a return to the racializing fallacies and pseudoscience of the 19th and early 20th centuries and the total normalization of racial enmity.

This is a re-emergence of the logic of slavery and holocaust, the total scapegoating of all societal ills onto an immutable characteristic.

Simply, to borrow Claremont Institute senior fellow David Reaboi’s words, it is “evil and sick.”

This is so evil and sick. pic.twitter.com/EHliUabePd — David Reaboi (@davereaboi) June 9, 2021

Evil and sick, yes, but not thoroughly surprising.

Indeed, Moss’ “research” incorporated well-established norms of critical race theory and its many pseudo-scientific offshoots, including the categorizing of whiteness as a unique and terrible “way of knowing,” and the recasting of whiteness as a sort of new original sin.

“Any infant is vulnerable to the parasite of Whiteness,” Moss wrote. And indeed, the very logic of whiteness, Moss contended, is based on “number and equivalence, fairness and justice.”

This unreasoned mumbo jumbo seems itself borrowed, at least in part, from other popular opinions previously propagated in the CRT community.

Specifically, the argument echoes another racist injunction against whites made last year by the Smithsonian’s National Museum of African American History and Culture.

In that incident, the taxpayer-funded museum shared an infographic that described hard work, objectivity, being on time and the nuclear family, as aspects of “whiteness” and “white culture.”

If the thought of condemning hard work and accountability as toxic aspects of whiteness that must be rejected sickens you, congratulations, you have not yet fallen for this garbage.

Unfortunately, this is the future that the left is ardently fighting for.

The left wants the destruction of American culture outright, and they are more than willing to veil their hatred of America as hatred of whiteness in order to further the overtly Marxist goals of their myriad movements.

Subsuming academic journals to push racist vitriol is just one more part of that game.

Should critical race theory be banned from public schools? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. Yes: 99% (468 Votes) No: 1% (4 Votes)

Now, I know what you’re thinking. You’re thinking that this all must be some perverse joke, perhaps it’s a new grievance study experiment to demonstrate the utter worthlessness of so much of our once-great institutions of learning, now hollowed out as so many many empty shells, cast away as cultural debris throughout our society.

Alas, it appears that this sublime example of hate disguised as medicine is very real.

“I had nothing to do with this,” tweeted American philosopher Peter Boghossian, infamously known for submitting fake research articles for peer review in 2018 to expose his colleagues’ political biases. “Really. Nothing.”

I had nothing to do with this. Really. Nothing. — Peter Boghossian (@peterboghossian) June 9, 2021

Critical race theory is racism. The people championing it are racists. The government propagating it does want to leverage racism writ large for political gain.

Moss’ disgusting article is just the latest evidence of that. There will be more in the days, months and years to come.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.