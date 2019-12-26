SECTIONS
Commentary
Print

Meet the Caliphate Cubs, Children Ready To 'Slaughter' in the Name of Islam

By Andrew J. Sciascia
Published December 26, 2019 at 12:07pm
Print

The Islamic State group is dead.

That is the position Western military and political leaders have been communicating for nearly a year now. And by traditional metrics, the claim could hardly be more accurate.

The radical Islamic terrorist group’s territorial caliphate has almost entirely disintegrated. Thousands of the group’s fighters across both Syria and Iraq have been killed, with most of the remainder captured or forced into hiding.

And on Oct. 26, Islamic State group leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi was killed by U.S. Special Forces in a raid on his underground compound in the Northwestern Syrian governate of Idlib.

Reporters on the ground in Syria, however, suggest that, despite major losses, the motto among those fighters and family members captured by American and Kurish forces in the region remains clear.

TRENDING: Gold Star Mom Teaches Kaepernick a Lesson on Sacrifice: 'My Son Died for $14,000 a Year'

It’s still, “Long live the Islamic State” — or however one might say so in Arabic.

In fact, in the Syrian Al Hol camp — where Kurdish rebels now hold the approximately 70,000 Islamic State wives and children who emerged from the rubble when the caliphate fell — the group’s ideology may now be stronger than ever, according to a November report from Sky News.

Is the U.S. doing enough to combat the threat of radical Islam??

With the international community entirely undecided on what to do with these prisoners following months of deliberation, journalist Mark Stone suggests the are in the “perfect incubator for the reformation of [the Islamic State group]” as children are reportedly fed fundamentalist Islamic doctrine and anti-Western rhetoric night and day by the so-called “ISIS wives.”

“Radicalised mothers are with children who’ve seen no other life,” Stone wrote. “Clad head-to-toe in their black niqabs, the IS wives claim to represent the purest form of Islam.”

Many reportedly told the outlet they felt no remorse for the things they had done and seen while living in the terrorist pseudo-state.

And from these conditions comes the more “unsettling” discovery: a child so deeply indoctrinated he unfeelingly told the journalist, “We will slaughter you.”

“In Arabic, he first quoted a verse from the Koran: ‘God says, “Turn to Allah with sincere repentance in the hope that your Lord will remove you from your ills,”‘” Stone wrote.

RELATED: CNN Writer Carries Out Unhinged Attack on Conan the War Dog's Ceremony with Trump, Melania

“We’re going to kill you by slaughtering you,” the boy said in video later provided by Sky News “We will slaughter you.”

And unfortunately, according to the outlet, there is no shortage of such children within the camps walls, brainwashed and stripped of their innocence by the sick, twisted ideology of their parents and local elders.

More unfortunate still is the fact that this is the not-so-shocking reality of radical Islam. The not-so-shocking reality of war in the Middle East.

The disregard for innocence and human life are almost unbelievable in the 21st century.

Terrorist prisoners are humiliated, enslaved or murdered.

If children must be indoctrinated, sent into combat or strapped with explosives to forward the cause, it is of little consequence to our terrorist enemies.

Nothing is beyond the pale. Nothing is out of bounds. Nothing is unthinkable.

And unwilling to establish effective rules of engagement or defined end goals — unable even to secure meaningful support from America’s left-wing, multi-culturalist European allies — we have locked ourselves in a quagmire with an ideological enemy who will stop at nothing in its efforts to undermine and destroy the West.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
Andrew J. Sciascia
Andrew J. Sciascia has been a news reporter with The Western Journal since 2019 and a regular contributor since 2018.
Andrew J. Sciascia has been a news reporter with The Western Journal since 2019 and a regular contributor since 2018. An undergraduate student at the University of Massachusetts Lowell, Sciascia has also worked briefly as a political operative with the MassGOP and currently serves as the editor-in-chief of the Connector student newspaper.







Flashback: TBS' Samantha Bee Says Jesus 'Hates Fox News' While Delivering Leftist Spin on Christmas
Meet the Caliphate Cubs, Children Ready To 'Slaughter' in the Name of Islam
Black Lives Matter Protests Christmas Shopping in Attempt To 'Disrupt White Capitalism'
Anonymous Tech Conservatives To Launch Competitor to Drudge Report in Response to 'Far Left' Slide
Libs' Minimum Wage Hike Forces Multiple Calif. Restaurants To Shut Down
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×