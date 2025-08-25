Meet Casper, the Dog That Fought Off 11 Coyotes: Killed 8 and Sent the Other 3 Running for Their Lives

One Great Pyrenees earned his keep and more when he took on a pack of coyotes alone and won the day.

Casper, a sheepdog in Decatur, Georgia, works on a farm belonging to John Wierwiller.

In December 2022, WAGA reported that Casper found himself outnumbered as a pack of coyotes approached his flock.

People Magazine put the number Casper faced at 11, saying he killed eight before disappearing for two days.

Per multiple sources, Casper returned to Wierwiller, but was in dire need of medical attention.

“He was kinda looking at me like, ‘Boss, stop looking at how bad I look just take care of me,’” Wierwiller said.

“It looked like a coyote grabbed his skin and peeled it right off.”

Life Line Animal Project launched a GoFundMe for Casper, raising $15,000 for his medical bills.

The story just gets better from there as WAGA reported in a separate piece that Casper received a nomination for the Farm Bureau’s Farm Dog of the Year in 2024 for his heroism.

Although the Farm Bureau did not ultimately give Casper the award, he still deserves all the praise — and people food — for his bravery.

Footage of an interview with Wierwiller made the rounds on social media platform X as Casper’s owner spoke about the fight that day and his road to recovery.

This sheep dog named Casper (Great Pyrenees) fought off 11 coyotes and killed 8 of them to protect the herd. They believe he went and hunted down the remaining 3 coyotes before returning home 2 days later!!! (Not confirmed) Incredible story! 😳

Regardless of whether or not Casper goes back to work on the farm, he needs a paycheck in the form of a lifetime supply of ribeye and sirloins.

Casper’s story in many ways can remind us of our relationship with Christ.

Casper protected his flock the same way Christ as our Shepherd leads and protects us.

He not only protects his flock, but he also loves them, nurtures them, and suffers greatly for them.

Christlike actions show true heroism because those actions involve so much sacrifice.

If everyone had a dog like Casper at their side, or an individual in their life capable of such sacrifice for their wellbeing, it could only be a beacon leading them to Christ.

