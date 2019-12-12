Meet the Four Women of the ‘Conservative Squad’ Aiming To Take Down Ocasio-Cortez and the ‘Do-Nothing Democrats’

A “conservative squad” has formed to take on Democratic New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and her “squad,” and the four women spoke on “Fox & Friends” Thursday about their fight.

The newest squad of conservatives is made up of Alabama congressional candidate Jessica Taylor, Minnesota congressional candidate Michelle Fischbach, South Carolina congressional candidate Nancy Mace and Texas congressional candidate Beth Van Duyne.

All four are running for congressional seats in 2020 and hit back at Democratic socialists Thursday.

“We are losing the younger generation of this country,” Taylor said.

In her first campaign advertisement when announcing a run for Congress in October, Taylor promised to form this squad to represent Republicans.

“This is about bringing the conservative message to the people of the United States,” Fischbach said Thursday.

“So the people understand that we’re looking at do-nothing Democrats. They are obsessing about impeachment and not really doing anything for the people of the United States anymore.”

Mace added that Democrats “have taken a sharp left turn under the influence of the socialist squad.”

After mentioning her background working her way up from a waitress at Waffle House to a congressional candidate, Mace noted that for her, the fight is about combatting socialism for her family and the country.

“And you look at us, this is socialism versus the American values of freedom and job creation,” Mace said.

“And we all understand up here today that people flourish under freedom. And 2020, next year, is pivotal for our country. And we see so many women across the country right now, Republican women, who are picking up the mantle and want to serve they say, ‘Enough is enough. My kids and country are worth fighting for.’ And that’s what this is about, essentially.”

Van Duyne echoed Mace’s commentary, saying that America has “a Congress that’s run by extremists.” She noted that people are “sick” of the inaction.

“They [Democrats] are not doing anything,” Van Duyne said. “And I think people are sick of seeing that.”

“They really want to see people who are going to go to Congress and do what they say they are going to do, which is the meat and potatoes of getting things done for Americans.”

The conservative squad has even formed a website for their cause.

“This is not your grandfather’s GOP anymore,” Mace added.

