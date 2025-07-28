Meet Derrick Perry, the Hero With a Gun Who Stopped Alleged Walmart Terrorist Stabber

In a culture obsessed with blaming guns for society’s ills, one man just showed again that the right person with a firearm can stop evil in its tracks.

His name is Derrick Perry.

He wasn’t looking for trouble. He was just another shopper in a Michigan Walmart until chaos erupted.

According to the New York Post, a man armed with a knife began randomly stabbing customers inside the store in Traverse City on Saturday night.

Eleven people were injured, some of them critically. The wounded ranged in age from 29 to 85 — all of them indiscriminate victims of a man with evil in his heart and a knife in his hand.

Enter Perry.

Cell phone video shows the Marine veteran confronting the suspect in the parking lot with a gun and a firm voice, telling the man in no uncertain terms to let go of his weapon or he wouldn’t walk away from the carnage he created.

Citizens didn’t just “stand by,” they helped stop the alleged Walmart mass stabber, FOX News Senior Correspondent @MikeTobinFox reports. pic.twitter.com/l2UHS51dAU — Fox News (@FoxNews) July 28, 2025



Perry didn’t panic. He didn’t retreat. He did what so many only talk about: He acted along with several others.

As the Daily Mail reported, the suspect — now identified as 42-year-old Bradford James Gille — was held at gunpoint by Perry and other brave bystanders until police arrived.

Perry’s heroism likely saved many lives.

Eric Daugherty of Florida’s Voice posted on X: “HERO ALERT: Meet Derrick Perry, the GOOD GUY with a firearm… Give this man the recognition his actions deserve.”

🚨 HERO ALERT: Meet Derrick Perry, the GOOD GUY with a firearm who helped subdue the Walmart mass st*bbing suspect in Traverse City, Michigan, until police arrived, per local reports. Give this man the recognition his actions deserve. Good men who are armed save lives. H/t… pic.twitter.com/a2hWssAgvb — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) July 27, 2025



One commenter on Daugherty’s post called on President Donald Trump to host Perry at the White House, adding, “Good guy with a gun stops a bad guy. Absolutely incredible. This man is a hero.”

“Good men who are armed save lives,” another commenter wrote after watching the footage.

His daughter called it a “proud daughter moment” on a Facebook post, while his daughter-in-law wrote, “True hero! So proud of him for protecting so many today.”

The suspect now faces terrorism charges and 11 counts of assault with intent to murder.

Sheriff Michael Shea acknowledged the collaboration of citizens who intervened.

“I commend them. It’s not very often that we have citizens that are willing to step up and take action,” Shea said. “I would ask that we all just give them a little space and say atta boy.”

Expect the corporate media to let this story go quickly, as it did not include the left’s favorite villain of “gun violence.”

The perpetrator shattered lives with a knife, an object in virtually every American home and available to purchase everywhere.

A modest man with a legal firearm was present and had the courage to do the right thing when it mattered the most.

Before this story disappears to the second page and beyond, peaceful, freedom-loving people everywhere should celebrate Derrick Perry and the countless good men out there just like him.

