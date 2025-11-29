Meet the Felon-Turned-Crime Investigator Who Exposed Letitia James' Mortgage Fraud: Dems Want to Discredit Him

The convicted felon who exposed Democratic New York Attorney General Letitia James’ alleged mortgage fraud is fed up with Democrats attacking his credibility.

Until Sam Antar noticed irregularities in James’ mortgage filings, she was just another name on a list of New York figures he was looking into for his blog, White Collar Fraud.

“Did I target her? The answer is no,” the former Crazy Eddie Chief Financial Officer turned crime investigator told the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Antar spent six months on house arrest for helping mastermind a massive securities fraud in the 1980s before turning over a new leaf with his decades-long career advising the government, accounting firms, and law firms about white collar crime.

Before a judge dismissed James’ case on Monday due to the prosecutor’s apparent unlawful appointment of U.S. Attorney Lindsey Halligan, her defense attorney named Antar in filings, calling him a “right-wing ‘investigator’” and “fringe blogger.”

“This is what I’ve been doing for 30 f***ing years,” he told the Daily Caller News Foundation, adding he doesn’t even really like Trump.

In the past, he’s worked with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s whistleblower program to submit cases against corporations based on what he identified in public documents.

Antar first published his findings on James in February 2025, highlighting “discrepancies between her sworn financial disclosures and the official property records.”

James’ attorney, Abbe Lowell, suggested that Federal Housing Finance Agency Director Bill Pulte should not have relied on Antar’s findings for a criminal referral.

“Many of the exhibits referenced in the referral were available from a single source (which also contains the only ‘reporting’ on the allegations that predate the referral letter): the blog of a right-wing ‘investigator,’ Sam Antar, who has claimed credit for providing Director Pulte with the facts necessary for the criminal referral,” Lowell wrote. “Accordingly, in crafting the criminal referral letter and the attached exhibits, Director Pulte either (1) relied exclusively on a single fringe blogger’s ‘evidence’ that AG James committed fraud, (2) took it upon himself to purchase these documents from various county clerk offices, or (3) unlawfully accessed AG James’s loan files from Fannie Mae’s database.”

Antar says Pulte wouldn’t have needed to access the Fannie Mae database because “all the information was public anyway” and produced on his blog. The FHFA referral didn’t even include the property at the center of James’ indictment, he noted, an indication prosecutors considered it independently.

Lowell did not respond to a request for comment.

James’ indictment relates to a $109,600 loan she secured on Aug. 17, 2020, for a three-bedroom home in Norfolk, Virginia.

While the loan required her to use the property as her secondary residence, James listed it as an investment property on her income taxes and allegedly rented it to her great-niece’s family. James reported $1,350 in rental income in 2020, though her great-niece has stated she stayed there for free.

“It looks suspicious and I need to do everything according to the tax code,” James texted her accountant in 2024, telling him she no longer wanted to take the investment property deduction.

Though James’ case was dismissed, it will likely be refiled, while the Justice Department has indicated it will appeal the prosecutor’s disqualification.

Democratic California Rep. Robert Garcia also criticized Pulte in a Nov. 19 letter for using a tip from Antar, who he discounted as “a convicted felon who engaged in a large-scale securities scam.” Antar wants to testify about his findings in public.

“I’ll walk Congress through every mortgage, affidavit, and financial disclosure you, Letitia, signed — and I’ll let Abbe Lowell and Robert Garcia explain why public records magically become illegitimate the moment I read them,” Antar wrote on X.

Lowell, who Antar described as a horse’s a** (“you can quote me on that,” he told the Daily Caller News Foundation), ended up creating more evidence against James by responding to Pulte’s referral letter, he explained. Antar wrote on his blog in May that Lowell made “factual admissions that directly contradict James’ recorded filings, sworn declarations, and financial disclosures.”

“What they’re trying to do is criminalize the investigative process,” Antar told the Daily Caller News Foundation.

