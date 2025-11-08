Meet the Gay Furry Socialist Dem Candidate Who Celebrated Charlie Kirk's Murder and Loves 9/11

A candidate for the Democratic nomination in a competitive congressional district celebrated the assassination of Charlie Kirk and said the United States deserved the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attack.

Samuel Smeltzer, an IT specialist who identifies as a honey badger and goes by the name “Elyon Badger,” has a history of violent posts on BlueSky, a left-leaning competitor to X, the Washington Free Beacon reported. He is running for the House of Representatives in Michigan’s Seventh Congressional District, currently represented by Republican Rep. Tom Barrett, according to the outlet.

Smeltzer, who has also praised the assassinations of Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk and United HealthCare CEO Brian Thompson, once posted to BlueSky about being banned from X for saying the U.S. deserved the 9/11 attacks carried out by the Islamic group al-Qaeda.

“Well that’s gone for good I think,” Smeltzer posted on BlueSky on Oct. 25, 2024, showing a screenshot of the notice he had been banned from X for saying “America deserved 9/11 I agree.”

On the day Kirk was assassinated, Smeltzer posted an image of a skeleton wearing a Nazi hat.

“I for one, celebrate the death of every Nazi,” he said.

Smeltzer also said that Thompson’s killing was helping to “cure my depression.”

He also appeared to call for using the guillotine to execute very wealthy people.

“We need to find their mansions, yachts and jets and they all need to be burned,” he posted Friday in a thread about the $1 trillion compensation package Tesla shareholders offered CEO Elon Musk. “Then we can drop the guillotine on them.”

Smeltzer also targeted U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents in multiple posts on the social media site, vowing to send them to “gulags.”

Smeltzer did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the Daily Caller News Foundation.

ICE facilities in Chicago and Portland, Oregon, have been the scene of multiple riots as opposition to the agency’s operations targeting illegal immigrants has intensified. Some of the rioters in Chicago called for ICE agents to be arrested or shot in a video posted online during one of the riots.

Two people were killed during a shooting at the ICE office in Dallas on Sept. 24, with the shooter taking his own life. In Texas, there were two previous incidents where shots were fired at ICE or Border Patrol facilities since July 4, with 10 people being charged with attempted murder in connection with the former incident.

A person fired at ICE agents with a pistol when ICE raided a California marijuana farm in July after obtaining a warrant, with the FBI offering a $50,000 reward for information leading to the suspect’s identification, arrest, and conviction.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.