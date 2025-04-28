Meet the Insanely Dangerous Somali Biden Left Free in Utah - Now Jailed, Thanks to Trump

President Donald Trump’s administration could spend four years just rounding up awful people.

On Wednesday, Immigration and Customs Enforcement Salt Lake City announced they had arrested a 24-year-old Somali man, Jibril Ali Ahmed, reportedly a Bloods gang member living in Murray, Utah.

Ahmed had been convicted of attempted murder — along with several other charges — after shooting at a store clerk, KTVU-TV reported.

ICE Salt Lake City posted about the arrest Wednesday on the social media platform X with a photo of Ahmed, reporting that he had been convicted of attempted murder, possession of a dangerous weapon, and rioting.

ICE Salt Lake City arrested Bloods gang member Jibril Ali Ahmed, 24, of Somalia living in Murray, UT. He was convicted of attempted murder, poss/dangerous weapon/restricted person, rioting. He shot at a convenience store clerk in 2021 after his associate’s bank card was declined. pic.twitter.com/lfiFBOpWdb — ICE Salt Lake City (@EROSaltLakeCity) April 23, 2025

In April 2021, KUTV reported on the incident, which took place at a 7-Eleven in Millcreek, Utah.

Ahmed and a companion tried to purchase several items, but his friend’s card was declined, according to the news outlet.

Should Biden and Mayorkas both be charged with allowing an illegal invasion from 2021-2025? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 100% (330 Votes) No: 0% (1 Votes)

After arguing with the clerk for several minutes, Ahmed pulled a handgun out of his waistband and fired, aiming at the store clerk’s head.

The clerk ducked and scrambled for cover as Ahmed continued shooting, firing a total of six shots. Fortunately for the clerk, every shot missed.

Then the two fled the store.

Man ‘high on molly’ shoots at, misses 7-Eleven clerk 6 times after friend’s card declined, that was the headline in 2021. Today, ICE Salt Lake City arrested Bloods gang member Jibril Ali Ahmed, 24, of Somalia living in Murray, UT. He was convicted of attempted murder,… pic.twitter.com/NBdPgPn5MH — Heidi Hatch KUTV (@tvheidihatch) April 23, 2025

“Charging documents state that when police arrived, they found one of the store’s doors ‘heavily damaged from gunfire,’ several shell casings inside the store, and ‘bullet holes around the front clerk counter.’ Seven shell casings were recovered, the charges state,” according to a report at the time by Deseret News.

Police viewed surveillance recordings and later traced the getaway vehicle, the News reported.

They eventually located Ahmed, who “said he was high [on] ‘molly’ [a drug also known as ecstasy or MDMA] and didn’t know what he was thinking,” according to KUTV.

He “kept asking if the victim was still alive and uninjured” and “admitted to stealing the handgun from a friend.”

Now in the custody of ICE, hopefully Ahmed will see swift deportation, but why is this just happening now?

The answer is former President Joe Biden.

There’ s no clear indication how long this guy had been in the United States before the 2021 crime, but Biden’s administration had four years in which they could have booted him. Instead, they occupied themselves with ushering in tens of thousands just like Ahmed every month Sleepy Joe was in office.

And after this insanely violent 2021 crime, there’s no excuse for the Biden administration not to have acted to expedite his exit from this country. Instead, Biden’s officials were intent on tying the hands of immigration officials.

If there is any lasting legacy of the Biden administration, it is his reprehensible America-last lax immigration policy.

Biden, along with Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas and former Vice President Kamala Harris — also the former border czar, much as she prefers to deny it — did not just fail to protect the border.

They practically failed to acknowledge that a border exists.

By the grace of God, every shot Ahmed fired missed the store clerk.

Numerous dead Americans, like Laken Riley and Jocelyn Nungaray, cannot say the same.

Border Czar Tom Homan and ICE are doing dangerous work, and the thanks he gets includes the scorn and rage of America-last leftist mobs who put criminals first.

Homan, ICE, and current DHS Secretary Kristi Noem should know that millions of us are with them for this work.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.