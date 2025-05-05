Meet the NYC Punk with 18 Incidents on Record Who Police Say Attacked a Blind Woman, Then Set Someone's Hair on Fire

One New York City man’s alleged actions prove we need to build more insane asylums.

The New York Post reported Wednesday that 28-year-old Edwin Page was arrested last week after a series of attacks against women in Manhattan.

According to the Post, Page has at least 10 prior arrests and at least 18 mental health-related incidents as an “emotionally disturbed person” on his record.

Assistant District Attorney Shara Safer said in Manhattan Criminal Court Wednesday that Page “stands before the court charged with five separate incidents involving five different strangers.”

The Post shared video footage of Page’s arrest on social media, labeling him a “blue-haired perv.” The suspect sported bright-blue hair and wore a T-shirt depicting a glowering Al Pacino in his role as an evil drug lord in the 1983 movie “Scarface.”







Among other incidents, Page was accused of groping a 23-year-old blind woman after saying to her, “Hey, blind girl. I’m a detective. Can you see my badge? Of course not, you’re blind.”

Police said he grabbed the woman’s buttocks before walking off, but he soon returned, asking the victim, “Do you have the time?”

Page is accused of terrorizing four more women before his arrest.

If guilty, should Page be locked up with no option for release? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 99% (1880 Votes) No: 1% (22 Votes)

According to the report, he walked up to one woman, asking, “Do you want to know what it feels like to be my girlfriend?” before rubbing his genitals on her leg.

Minutes later, investigators said, he approached another woman pushing a stroller and slapped her on the butt before running away.

Later that day, they said, he went up to a third woman and lit her hair on fire, but she was able to put the flames out before being injured.

In a fourth incident, police said, Page went into a nail salon and stormed up to one female customer, proceeding to grope her buttocks.

Page is charged with sex abuse, forcible touching, and assault as a hate crime in connection with the series of attacks.

Page’s prior arrests include multiple cases of domestic assault, officials said.

But in February, he was charged with third-degree assault for allegedly stalking a man, throwing him to the ground and choking him, allegedly accusing him of being “part of a Venezuelan gang,”

The prosecution called his actions a hate crime.

State Assembly Democratic Rep. Tony Simone commented on the significance of mentally unstable people being allowed to simply roam free.

“These frightening and disgusting acts are the result of allowing severe mental illness to go untreated for far too long,” Simone told the Post.

“Those who are a clear harm to themselves or others must be put into treatment, otherwise we will continue to see the same pattern,” he added, offering a great solution.

Curtis Sliwa, known for founding the Guardian Angels crime-prevention group in the city, also spoke out on the case.

Sliwa, who is running for mayor again in 2025 after being defeated by Eric Adams in 2021, pledged to toughen laws and expand services for the mentally ill.

“Edwin Page should have been committed long ago, but failed leadership and broken policies kept him on the streets,” Sliwa posted on X.

“Under a Sliwa administration, that changes. We’ll bring back Kendra’s Law with teeth, expand inpatient psych beds, and make sure dangerous individuals are removed before they can reoffend.”

“Edwin Page should have been committed long ago, but failed leadership and broken policies kept him on the streets. Under a Sliwa administration, that changes. We’ll bring back Kendra’s Law with teeth, expand inpatient psych beds, and make sure dangerous individuals are removed… https://t.co/LgHo3lHJHd — Curtis Sliwa (@CurtisSliwa) May 1, 2025

Simone and Silwa may be on to something here.

Page has demonstrated numerous times that he is a threat to those around him.

We often affirm mental illness when we should be treating it. The liberals who run New York City, who pride themselves on their “compassion,” insist they don’t want to offend or disrupt someone living “their truth.”

But when “your truth” sees you grope women, set their hair on fire, and stalk people, it’s time we say enough.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.