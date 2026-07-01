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Rep. Delia Ramirez speaks during the SEIU rally on May 19, 2026, at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C.
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Rep. Delia Ramirez speaks during the SEIU rally on May 19, 2026, at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C. (Jemal Countess / Getty Images for the Service Employees International Union)

Meet the Poster Child for Why Birthright Citizenship Is Horrible: Rep. Ramirez - Born to an Illegal and Now Trashes America and Supporters Terrorists

 By Samuel Short  July 1, 2026 at 2:48pm
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Tuesday’s birthright citizenship ruling by the Supreme Court has provided Americans with the answer to an ever-pertinent question — who is an American citizen?

Debates likely won’t cease as the highest court in the land issued a 6-3 ruling on President Donald Trump’s executive order — issued his first day back in office on Jan. 20, 2025 — saying the Fourteenth Amendment to the United States Constitution only grants birthright citizenship to persons who have at least one parent that is a permanent resident or citizen.

The court struck down this order, effectively saying that anyone born here under any circumstances whatsoever is a citizen.

That leads us to Illinois Democratic Rep. Delia Ramirez. The circumstances of her birth are an example as to how this ruling is going to turn out when looking to the next generation of public officials.

In an article on Ramirez from January 2023, CNN noted her mother crossed the Rio Grande River when she was pregnant. Ramirez would be born into a family of Guatemalan immigrants on June 2, 1983, in Chicago, Illinois. In other words, her mother was an illegal alien and had a baby here that became a citizen anyway.

Now serving in Congress, you would imagine Ramirez would take every opportunity to express her patriotism, putting America first, but it’s just the opposite.

In August 2025, Gateway Pundit reported that Ramirez attended a Panamerican Congress in Mexico City where she told the audience — in Spanish — that she’s a Guatemalan before an American. Conservative news outlet The Blaze posted the footage to social media platform X.

A month later, Ramirez took the death of a 21-year-old black student at Delta State University in Cleveland, Mississippi, to lecture her followers on the United States’ history on race.

“Demartravion ‘Trey’ Reed was found hanging from a tree in Mississippi. For so many Americans, Trey’s death is a reminder of our country’s legacy of racial terror and racialized violence. We grieve with his family and loved ones and affirm their calls for an investigation,” she wrote.

Reed was found hanging from a tree in the South, so Ramirez decided this must be a lynching and a great reason to insult the country that gave her every opportunity in life.

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It was only a day later that ABC News reported Reed’s death was a suicide.

Ramirez also weighed in on Israel’s conflict with Hamas in Palestine, eagerly taking the chance to chastise the former, calling on her colleagues to support her Block the Bombs Act — which restricts certain weapon sales to Israel, something Hamas will surely breathe easy over.

“We have been repeatedly told to ignore what we have seen with our own eyes: Palestinian children under rubble, shot, bombed, starved, sick. The UN echoed what we have been saying all along: Israel is committing a genocide against Palestinians, paid by American taxpayers’ money. We must put an end to the genocide. Every member of Congress that claims to care for children must cosponsor my Block the Bombs Act and demand a vote.”

“We must end US complicity in death, destruction, and displacement.”

Her family exploited birthright citizenship to raise a pathetic excuse for a public official.

She does not put America first.

She will blast our history using erroneous conclusions from the present, and as a bonus, she even fawns over terrorists.

We are only going to get more officials like this after Tuesday.

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Samuel Short
Sam Short is an Assistant Professor of History with Motlow State Community College in Smyrna, Tennessee. He holds a BA in History from Middle Tennessee State University and an MA in History from University College London. The views expressed in his articles are his own and do not reflect the views or opinions of Motlow State Community College.




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