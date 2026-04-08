A prosecutor who ran with President Donald Trump’s endorsement has won a Tuesday runoff election in Georgia for the House of Representatives seat formerly held by Marjorie Taylor Greene.

Republican Clay Fuller defeated Democrat Shawn Harris in the 14th Congressional District, according to Politico.

With 99 percent of the votes counted, Fuller had 55.9 percent of the votes, while Harris had 44.1 percent of the votes cast. The runoff election was necessary because a March special election that featured more than 20 candidates ended with no one getting more than 50 percent of the vote, as noted by Politico.

THANK YOU, Mr. President. This is the honor of a lifetime. I will not let you or Georgia’s 14th District down. Our work to put America first is just getting started! pic.twitter.com/YjBsu2v0Rm — Clay Fuller (@Clay4MainStreet) February 5, 2026

After the win, Fuller said Trump’s support was crucial, according to Fox News.

“He was the difference maker,” Fuller said. “He was the key factor in us winning… Our results prove that President Trump means a ton to Georgia 14.”

“I think the voters in Georgia 14 understand that, and they’re looking forward to sending a MAGA America first fighter up on Capitol Hill to support that agenda,” he said prior to the voting.

Fuller added that pro-Trump voters “would crawl through glass to make sure they have a representative up there that fights for them and fights for President Trump.”

Fuller’s campaign website said that he was the district attorney for the Lookout Mountain Judicial Circuit — covering four counties in northwestern Georgia — and that he had secured multiple convictions.

Fuller is also a Lieutenant Colonel and a Deputy Staff Judge Advocate in the Air National Guard.

Fuller was a White House Fellow from 2018 to 2019 in Trump’s first term. Between May and November 2024, Fuller was deployed as the legal advisor to the Combined Air Operations Center at Shaw Air Force Base in South Carolina and Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar.

Congratulations to Congressman-Elect @Clay4MainStreet on winning the special election in #GA14! I look forward to working together to continue delivering results and saving America! 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/TlE6iEIz6c — Mike Johnson (@MikeJohnson) April 8, 2026

Fuller’s website said he “will use his legal skills to fight back against the radical left as they try to limit our Constitutional freedoms, most importantly those enshrined in our 1st and 2nd Amendments.”

“Our God given rights shall NOT be infringed, period. As a devout Christian, Clay knows the U.S. Constitution and American way of life were inspired by the teachings of Christ, and as an Air Force veteran, Clay understands the sacred duty of safeguarding our God given freedoms,” the site said.

“Clay supports all efforts to empower the Trump Administration as they seek to remove the millions of illegal immigrants who do not have permission to be in this country. Border Security is National Security,” the site added.

The site noted that Fuller will continue his efforts to fight crime as he moves to Washington.

“Clay has worked with local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies to hold lawbreakers accountable and take down criminal networks,” the site continued.

“Clay will keep up the fight in Congress and work with President Trump to defeat the Narco Traffickers who have destroyed countless families across NW Georgia, and end the scourge of fentanyl in NW Georgia.”

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.