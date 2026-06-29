President Donald Trump announced Saturday that he has nominated a veteran law enforcement professional from Oklahoma as the new director of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

“I am very pleased to announce that I have nominated Lance Schroyer to be our next ICE Director. Lance has over 29 YEARS of Law Enforcement experience in Oklahoma — A State where I WON all 77 Counties in 2016, 2020, and 2024!” Trump posted on Truth Social.

“Lance is a former Oklahoma State Trooper, and United States Marine. He is a PATRIOT with real operational experience, and proven leader with DECADES of experience locking up the worst of the worst, including spearheading 287g Law Enforcement partnerships with ICE!” Trump wrote, referring to the program which partners local police with ICE.

“Lance has firsthand experience getting Illegal Aliens OFF our streets and, just like ME and our Secretary of Homeland Security Markwayne Mullin, he LOVES the men and women of ICE,” Trump wrote.

“Importantly, Lance Schroyer has what it takes to DETAIN AND DEPORT Illegal Alien Criminals, including murders, rapists, and drug traffickers at a rate never seen before!” he continued.

Trump noted that Schroyer would be expected to keep up the pace ICE has set so far in his administration.

“Remember, our Administration has the HIGHEST Daily Arrest Rate by ICE and CBP than ANY other President, by far. It’s not even close!” he wrote.

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Trump closed with a plea for this nominee to be confirmed.

“The Senate must CONFIRM Lance, IMMEDIATELY — Do not delay. Together, we will MAKE AMERICA SAFE AGAIN,” Trump wrote.

Congratulations to Lance Schroyer on his nomination to serve as Director of ICE. Oklahomans have seen his commitment to law enforcement and public safety firsthand. After nearly three decades of service, he understands the importance of enforcing our immigration laws and keeping… pic.twitter.com/fA0av0TOak — Sen. James Lankford (@SenatorLankford) June 27, 2026

Schroyer is currently a senior adviser to Mullin, connecting DHS with local law enforcement agencies.

Schroyer had 29 years of law enforcement with the Muskogee Police Department and the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, according to Tulsa World.

So proud of Lance Schroyer! He was a huge asset to @OHPDPS and now he’ll continue to make us proud at @ICEgov. Oklahoma yet again leads the nation. We have consistently supported President Trump’s work to keep our border secure, and we have led in enforcement actions against… — Governor Kevin Stitt (@GovStitt) June 28, 2026

While serving with Oklahoma’s Department of Public Safety, OHP’s parent agency, Schroyer ran the Emergency Services Unit, which included specialized divisions handling issues like child kidnappings.

“Lance is coming straight from the operational field where he ran large scale operations and worked alongside state and federal partners to remove illegal aliens from Oklahoma under the 287g program,” Mullin said.

President Trump has nominated Lance Schroyer to serve as the ICE Director. With over 29 years of law enforcement experience, Lance will play a vital role in helping deliver on the President’s mandate from the American people to target, arrest, and deport illegal aliens. Lance… pic.twitter.com/7iludSAakr — Secretary Markwayne Mullin (@SecMullinDHS) June 27, 2026

“President Trump made a great pick, and I’m confident Lance’s strong leadership and firsthand experience will empower the men and women of ICE to deport criminal illegal aliens, secure the homeland, and protect the American people,” Mullin added.

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