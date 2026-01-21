Meet William Kelly, the Demonic Provocateur Who Screams at Christians, Attacks Kids, and Whom Don Lemon Thanks for His 'Service'

William Kelly is the side of the anti-Immigration and Customs Enforcement protests in Minnesota — and specifically, in a St. Paul church — that Don Lemon and the rest of the media won’t show you.

You may remember Lemon streaming the Racial Justice Network storming Cities Church on Sunday because one of its pastors may have been an ICE field director. Despite the fact such protests designed to disrupt religious services are specifically banned under federal law, Lemon cloaked it as an example of the First Amendment at work.

“There’s nothing in the Constitution that tells you what time you can protest. You can protest at any time. That’s the whole point of it is to disrupt, to make [people] uncomfortable, and that is what they are doing,” Lemon said.

“And I believe when I say everyone has to be willing to sacrifice something, you have to make people uncomfortable in these times.”

BREAKING – Anti ICE agitators, led by failed CNN host Don Lemon, stormed a Minneapolis church this morning, halting services and holding members hostage because they believed the pastor was ICE affiliated. “The whole point of it is to disrupt and make people uncomfortable.” pic.twitter.com/ddwPwpwV5E — Right Angle News Network (@Rightanglenews) January 18, 2026

How uncomfortable do you have the right to make people? That’s when we come to Mr. Kelly, a man who Lemon thanked for his “service” during part of the St. Paul spectacle.

Kelly, who goes by the nom du internet “dawokefarmer2” on Instagram (I suppose the only good news out of this whole story is that there’s only one other person before this cretin willing to choose the user name “dawokefarmer”) was one of the persons tagged by Nekima Levy Armstrong — generally acknowledged as the leader of this charade by the media — in a post about the church invasion.

He’s a self-described war veteran with PTSD who has a GoFundMe page that allows people give him money to, and I quote, “Help me scold demons for their bad life decisions!”

Dawokefarmer2 is William Scott Kelly. A self-proclaimed combat infantry veteran with PTSD. pic.twitter.com/p1cCwbFqk9 — Scott (@RandomHeroWX) January 19, 2026

And here he is being thanked for his “service” by Lemon, followed by his service to his comrades by terrorizing the people of Cities Church.

WARNING: The following videos contain vulgar language that some viewers will find offensive.

Don Lemon thanked the far-left maniac who was screaming in the faces of innocent Christians for his “service.” The man, ‘dawokefarmer2,’ proudly filmed himself storming a Minnesota church, screaming at men and women who were trying to worship. In an interview, Lemon thanked… pic.twitter.com/zLsTyajTix — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) January 19, 2026

NEW: Completely unhinged liberal lunatic starts screaming at Christians trying to worship at a church in Minnesota. “As you can see, all these pretend Christians, all these comfortable white people who are living lavish, comfortable lives…” “Touch me again and see what… pic.twitter.com/jUCi2HYTVH — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) January 18, 2026

And this isn’t the only demonic screeching this bedlam escapee has engaged in. Here’s an even worse display of his vulgar behavior — including terrorizing children — in Washington, D.C.:

(warning: incredibly vulgar – which is the point…make sure your children aren’t around) I was personally subjected to this when I preached there. I could care less about myself. No sweat off my back, and it gives me faces to pray for. However, allowing this to happen to… https://t.co/L27xKFcwQb — Brooks Potteiger (@BrooksPotteiger) January 19, 2026

Pretty much every sentence out of this man’s mouth has more asterisks than Lance Armstrong’s career cycling record. And, while that’s fine if you’re an adult — demonic and strange, but tolerable as these things go in modern society — it’s unconscionable to subject children to. It’s a testament to those Christians’ restraint that nobody put this guy on the ground.

This man is possessed, either by mental illness, evil spirits, or both; the difference is academic from my perspective, although it would probably serve Mr. Kelly well to figure out what the issue is. It isn’t about protesting for justice, it’s about hatred of Christians and of God.

As for Mr. Lemon, however, inflicting this trauma — his words — is “what protesting is about.”

Don Lemon sees kids fleeing church: “It is traumatic for the people, and that’s what protesting is about” pic.twitter.com/M5zVXHZk96 — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) January 19, 2026

It is not, especially not during worship. Pretty much everyone on the right has outlined in detail just how illegal this action was, but the evil being perpetrated is another matter.

These people are being celebrated as activist heroes. What they really do is terrorize little children — and adults, as well, but the fact that Kelly is willing to do it to children shows how depraved and odious to society he is — in the name of forcing change by making life unlivable unless they get their way. Laws be damned.

Well, he broke them. He does need help, although not in “scold[ing] demons for their bad life decisions.” He needs to correct his bad life decisions. That, conveniently, is why we call where he should be going “correctional facilities.” If he doesn’t go there, unfortunately, it’s impossible to not watch these videos and think that this psycho could and would kill as many Christians as he could find if he could get away with it.

