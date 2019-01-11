‘Declare a National Emergency Now’ Lindsey Graham Calls for Action After Trump Meeting

South Carolina Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham asked President Donald Trump to declare a national emergency to build a wall on the southern border after meeting with him Friday.

“I just met with President Trump and his team. It’s clear to both of us that Democrats don’t want to make a deal and will never support border wall/barriers on President Trump’s watch, even though they did so in the past,” Graham said in a statement after meeting with Trump.

“They hate President Trump more than they want to fix problems, even problems they acknowledged to be real and serious in the past.

“Democrats will do everything in their power to defeat Trump in 2020,” Graham continued.

“Mr. President, declare a national emergency now. Build a wall now,” he said.

TRENDING: Montana Lawmaker Proposes To Give $8M To Build Border Wall

As Trump traveled to the southern border to meet with Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials to discuss border security Thursday, Graham has lobbied members of Congress to reach an agreement on a bill that would fund the government and protect the borders.

Late Thursday afternoon, Graham released a statement saying Democrats will refuse to compromise and that it is time for Trump to use emergency powers.

“Speaker Pelosi’s refusal to negotiate on funding for a border wall/barrier, even if the government were to be reopened, virtually ends the congressional path to funding for a border wall/barrier,” Graham said in a Thursday statement.

“It is time for President Trump to use emergency powers to fund the construction of a border wall/barrier,” he continued.

Should President Trump follow Graham's advice? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out.

“I hope it works.”

Trump warned Democrats he might declare a national emergency if they cannot come to an agreement soon.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

A version of this article appeared on The Daily Caller News Foundation website.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.