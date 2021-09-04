Path 27
News
Joe Rogan is seen performing in Pasadena, California, in 2018.
Joe Rogan is seen performing in Pasadena, California, in 2018. (Michael S. Schwartz / Getty Images)

Mega-Popular Podcast Host Comes Down with COVID, Announces He's Taking Course of Ivermectin

 By Jack Davis  September 3, 2021 at 5:15pm
Podcast host Joe Rogan on Friday said he tested negative for the coronavirus only days after announcing that he was taking a controversial approach to a positive test on Sunday.

“Tested negative today! Thanks for all the kind wishes!” Rogan posted on Instagram.

On Wednesday, Rogan posted: “I GOT COVID.”

In a video that accompanied the post, he said that he had felt sick Saturday and tested positive the next day.

He said he “threw the kitchen sink” at the disease, including “monoclonal antibodies, ivermectin, Z-Pak, prednisone, everything. I also got an NAD drip and a vitamin drip and I did that three days in a row. Here we are on Wednesday, and I feel great.”

Ivermectin is a drug used to treat worms in large animals and is primarily used in cows and horses, according to the Food and Drug Administration, which because of the use of the drug to treat COVID-19 now has a page on its website devoted to telling people not to take the drug.

“One of the FDA’s jobs is to carefully evaluate the scientific data on a drug to be sure that it is both safe and effective for a particular use. In some instances, it can be highly dangerous to use a medicine for the prevention or treatment of COVID-19 that has not been approved or has not received emergency use authorization by the FDA,” the organization said on its website.

“There seems to be a growing interest in a drug called ivermectin for the prevention or treatment of COVID-19 in humans. Certain animal formulations of ivermectin such as pour-on, injectable, paste, and ‘drench,’ are approved in the U.S. to treat or prevent parasites in animals.

“For humans, ivermectin tablets are approved at very specific doses to treat some parasitic worms, and there are topical (on the skin) formulations for head lice and skin conditions like rosacea,” the site said.

“However, the FDA has received multiple reports of patients who have required medical attention, including hospitalization, after self-medicating with ivermectin intended for livestock,” the site said.

“The FDA has not authorized or approved ivermectin for use in preventing or treating COVID-19 in humans or animals. Ivermectin is approved for human use to treat infections caused by some parasitic worms and head lice and skin conditions like rosacea.”

“Taking large doses of ivermectin is dangerous,” the site said, adding that there is no proof the drug is effective.

Should people try non-authorized drugs to treat COVID-19?

The site noted that “animal drugs are often highly concentrated because they are used for large animals like horses and cows, which weigh a lot more than we do — a ton or more. Such high doses can be highly toxic in humans.

“Moreover, the FDA reviews drugs not just for safety and effectiveness of the active ingredients, but also for the inactive ingredients. Many inactive ingredients found in  products for animals aren’t evaluated for use in people. Or they are included in much greater quantity than those used in people. In some cases, we don’t know how those inactive ingredients will affect how ivermectin is absorbed in the human body.”

Rogan has interviewed many dissenting doctors and scientists on his Spotify podcast, “The Joe Rogan Experience,” who have discussed the positive benefits of such medications as ivermectin for treatment and prevention of COVID-19. His June 22, 2021, broadcast on the topic was widely shared and discussed online.

Truth and Accuracy

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Conversation