Podcast host Joe Rogan on Friday said he tested negative for the coronavirus only days after announcing that he was taking a controversial approach to a positive test on Sunday.

“Tested negative today! Thanks for all the kind wishes!” Rogan posted on Instagram.

On Wednesday, Rogan posted: “I GOT COVID.”

In a video that accompanied the post, he said that he had felt sick Saturday and tested positive the next day.

He said he “threw the kitchen sink” at the disease, including “monoclonal antibodies, ivermectin, Z-Pak, prednisone, everything. I also got an NAD drip and a vitamin drip and I did that three days in a row. Here we are on Wednesday, and I feel great.”

Joe Rogan has spent the past year propagating COVID misinformation to his audience of millions. He chose not to get the vaccine and encouraged his fans not to get it either if they felt healthy. Now he has the virus and is treating himself with the horse dewormer, ivermectin. pic.twitter.com/RFrmV3A7t8 — Conservatives Posting Their L’s (@ConsPostingLs) September 1, 2021

I think there are some really pertinent questions not being answered: 1) Why the drive to push ivermectin? What’s the motivation? 2) Why is it being dismissed as “animal medicine” instead of getting an actual controlled study showing it doesn’t work?https://t.co/iFh3BmYNHf — Marcos Boyington 🧢🍎 (@iBringBalance) September 3, 2021

😂😂😂 Let’s not take the vaccine because it isn’t fully FDA approved but let’s all take Ivermectin an unproven drug for a purpose it is not intended because Joe Rogan says so. 🙄🙄🙄 — Kim Barnsdale (@Wee3Minis) September 3, 2021

Ivermectin is a drug used to treat worms in large animals and is primarily used in cows and horses, according to the Food and Drug Administration, which because of the use of the drug to treat COVID-19 now has a page on its website devoted to telling people not to take the drug.

“One of the FDA’s jobs is to carefully evaluate the scientific data on a drug to be sure that it is both safe and effective for a particular use. In some instances, it can be highly dangerous to use a medicine for the prevention or treatment of COVID-19 that has not been approved or has not received emergency use authorization by the FDA,” the organization said on its website.

“There seems to be a growing interest in a drug called ivermectin for the prevention or treatment of COVID-19 in humans. Certain animal formulations of ivermectin such as pour-on, injectable, paste, and ‘drench,’ are approved in the U.S. to treat or prevent parasites in animals.

“For humans, ivermectin tablets are approved at very specific doses to treat some parasitic worms, and there are topical (on the skin) formulations for head lice and skin conditions like rosacea,” the site said.

“However, the FDA has received multiple reports of patients who have required medical attention, including hospitalization, after self-medicating with ivermectin intended for livestock,” the site said.

“The FDA has not authorized or approved ivermectin for use in preventing or treating COVID-19 in humans or animals. Ivermectin is approved for human use to treat infections caused by some parasitic worms and head lice and skin conditions like rosacea.”

“Taking large doses of ivermectin is dangerous,” the site said, adding that there is no proof the drug is effective.

The site noted that “animal drugs are often highly concentrated because they are used for large animals like horses and cows, which weigh a lot more than we do — a ton or more. Such high doses can be highly toxic in humans.

“Moreover, the FDA reviews drugs not just for safety and effectiveness of the active ingredients, but also for the inactive ingredients. Many inactive ingredients found in products for animals aren’t evaluated for use in people. Or they are included in much greater quantity than those used in people. In some cases, we don’t know how those inactive ingredients will affect how ivermectin is absorbed in the human body.”

Rogan has interviewed many dissenting doctors and scientists on his Spotify podcast, “The Joe Rogan Experience,” who have discussed the positive benefits of such medications as ivermectin for treatment and prevention of COVID-19. His June 22, 2021, broadcast on the topic was widely shared and discussed online.

