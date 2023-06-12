Megan Fox Threatens to Hold Sick Ritual at Man's Home After He Accuses Her of Child Abuse

Over the weekend, actress Megan Fox tried to present herself as a totally stable, sane mother of three being harassed by a prominent conservative who alleged that she forces her sons to dress in girls’ clothing against their will.

To convince the world that he was the bad guy, not her, Fox went on social media to tell him (in appallingly bad grammar) that he was “on the wrong side of the universe” and that “i have been burned at the stake by insecure narcissistic impotent little men like you many times and yet i’m still here you f***ed with the wrong witch.”

And, in an attempt to drive home the point that she’s the sane one here, she (possibly joking) threatened to hold “a carcass-eating ritual” outside his home. Because a witch can never be too careful.

This, I remind you, was Megan Fox’s attempt to make Megan Fox look good. Just imagine when she’s not trying to act presentable.

The feud began when Robby Starbuck, a conservative activist formerly in Hollywood who now lives in Tennessee, posted a picture of the actresses’ three sons in feminine and/or androgynous attire, and not looking particularly happy in the moment.

“These are Megan Fox’s sons. We used to live in the same gated community and our kids played at the park,” Starbuck wrote.

“I saw 2 of them have a full on breakdown saying they were forced by their mom to wear girls clothes as their nanny tried to console them. It’s pure child abuse. Pray for them.”

Now, in the photo, only one of Fox’s sons is dressed in clothing that’s identifiably female — in a pink shirt emblazoned with the words “strong girls.” That said, the clothing for the other two is definitely gender-fluid.

In a 2019 interview on the CBS show “The Talk,” according to Cosmopolitan, the “Transformers” star said her eldest son Noah is “really into fashion,” noting: “He’ll dress himself and he likes to wear dresses, sometimes … And I send him to a really liberal, like, hippy school. But even there, here in California, he still has little boys going, like, ‘Boys don’t wear dresses’, or ‘Boys don’t wear pink.'”

So anyhow, to prove her bona fides as a parent, now would be the time for a measured response from Fox, right? Well, here’s what we got, which definitely wasn’t that:

WARNING: The following post contains graphic language that some viewers will find offensive.

“i really don’t want to give you this attention because clearly youre a clout chaser,” Fox wrote in the Saturday response.

“but let me teach you something… irregardless of how desperate you may become at any given time to acquire wealth, power, success, or fame – never use children as leverage or social currency. especially under malevolent and erroneous pretense

“exploiting my child’s gender identity to gain attention in your political campaign has put you on the wrong side of the universe,” she continued. “i have been burned at the stake by insecure narcissistic impotent little men like you many times and yet i’m still here you f***ed with the wrong witch.”

She’s also not speaking figuratively about that whole witch thing, either. Consider that, last April, Fox and then-fiancé Machine Gun Kelly, a rapper, revealed they drank each other’s blood for “ritual purposes,” according to The Daily Wire.

Starbuck responded by saying he wasn’t using her kids as a political campaign tool, it’s merely that he had concerns after their children had played together in the gated community.

“Your boys were very sweet (as I said in that thread) and the outburst of emotion was sad for all of us (including our kid) who witnessed it.

“An independent adult witnessed this and I have a text from them about it, you can DM and I’ll show it to you privately. I only said something now because I hadn’t followed along after we moved and figured change would ensue after that incident but I saw this photo online, realized that it continued and that brought it all to the surface where it felt necessary to say something. Very sad to see it didn’t stop.”

He went on to add he was “not afraid of witchcraft. I’ll pray for you and your boys.”

Megan Fox has responded to my concern about her sons being dressed up in girls clothes with an IG post where she seemingly threatens me with witchcraft. Does that seem like a sane response to you? Her post and my response back are below. ⬇️⬇️ pic.twitter.com/6ioRvpYK5i — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) June 11, 2023

So naturally, Starbuck noted, Fox posted an Instagram story in which she threatened to have a “carcass-eating ritual” outside his house. (Click on the Twitter post below to get the full picture.)

Now Megan Fox is threatening to hold a carcass eating ritual at my house. That’d be a bold/dumb decision in TN. If her goal was to look crazy… Mission accomplished! Now people know she practices witchcraft too. pic.twitter.com/Ub5JVu5uKO — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) June 11, 2023

Boy, you’re showing them.

Fox’s Instagram piece, by the way, was a reference to a Canadian case in which a “nature lover’s attempt to capture wildlife on camera backfired terrifyingly after she inadvertently documented what appeared to be ‘naked witches eating a carcass’ at night right by her house,” according to a June 5 New York Post story.

It has no relation to the Fox-Starbuck feud except for the fact that it was a photo of a sick ritual that turned every normal person’s stomach who saw it.

Fox, on the other hand, apparently found it humorous. Draw your own conclusions.

While Instagram stories are no longer visible after 24 hours, both Newsweek and Bustle confirmed that Fox had indeed posted the threat to hold the carcass-eating ritual outside Starbuck’s house.

Now, it’s worth noting that, at the very least, Fox is a busy woman, and traveling halfway across the country to eat a carcass outside Robby Starbucks’ home is most likely an empty threat at worst.

At best — and to be fair, I’m going to guess this was absolutely the case — this was an attempt at a joke in the midst of an internet spat that was a “threat” to Starbuck in the heaviest of air quotes. Which, fine.

But when said internet spat involves whether or not you are fit to mother three children, “Haha I’m gonna eat a carcass outside your house like these Canadian witches did lol” isn’t really, shall we say, a joke that comes from accurately reading the temperature of the social media room.

Not only that, but considering Fox’s well-known penchant for the occult (see the blood ritual segment above) it’s not entirely impossible that she’s planning a nocturnal visit for dinner outside Starbuck’s home.

Unsurprisingly, the room turned on Fox quickly — as one could gather from the Instagram comments section.

“Let kids be kids and stop imposing your agendas on them,” one user said. “Didn’t you say you drink blood, are u good fam,” another replied. “Groomer energy,” a third replied.

And yes, there were many, many people who noted that “irregardless” is not a real word. I think that’s the least of our troubles here, but let it be known that drinking your fiancé’s blood may lead to bad grammar.

See your doctor if you can’t find the shift and/or apostrophe key, or think “irregardless” is acceptable English.

This is the kind of negligent insanity that permeates Hollywood, though. Call it demonic, call it brainless hyper-liberalism, call it what happens when you live in a cocoon of unlimited resources and a limited number of people who will tell you “no.”

Whatever it is, these children are clearly pawns in Fox’s strange lifestyle choices. Kids model what they see, and what’s on view here is a woman who is apparently far from both God and earthly sanity, whichever standard you want to judge her by. Kids absorb things like that — dumb carcass-eating jokes and all.

One might be tempted to have sympathy for a mother who gets her hackles up about her child’s choices — no matter how unmoored from reality those choices may be — when those choices become a matter of social media debate. When that mother threatens a carcass-eating ritual outside her opposition’s home (even in jest) and seems to be using real-life witchcraft as a rejoinder, that window for sympathy closes.

This is not a well person.

Whether or not these fashion choices are indeed actually choices on the part of the child is thus irrelevant — although, given what we know, Starbuck’s side of the story seems significantly more believable. When you parent like Megan Fox, you steer your child toward bad decisions. That’s how it works. Debauchery begets debauchery, evil begets evil.

Pray for these children. Pray for their mother. And, perhaps most importantly, pray for a broken world in which the machinery of the entertainment industry enables and amplifies unstable women and unfit mothers like Megan Fox.

