Megan Rapinoe Comes Under Fire After Racist Comment from Her Past Surfaces

Leftist national anthem kneeler and U.S. women’s national soccer team star Megan Rapinoe is being called out for anti-Asian racism after a decade-old comment was unearthed on her Twitter page.

In 2011, Rapinoe, who has since become the embodiment of “wokeness” in women’s sports, directed a comment at a Twitter user whose account no longer appears to be active. According to the Sports Room, it belonged to former professional soccer player Natasha Kai.

That comment read: “u look asian with those closed eyes!”

Twitter users who saw the old tweet unleashed on the left-wing soccer star, who has made a habit of labeling others as bigoted:

It’s relevant that the soccer star previously accused former President Donald Trump of being a racist over tweets that she called “disgusting.”

The old message resurfaced just after Rapinoe, 35, was designated as one of the new faces of Victoria’s Secret. The company is bidding farewell to its iconic “Angels” models and is replacing them with left-wing political and LGBT activists, Rapinoe among them, The New York Times first reported.

Martin Waters, the CEO for the lingerie company, told The Times on Wednesday that the Angels were no longer “culturally relevant.” Waters also accused his own company of being “slow to respond” to a changing world.

Apparently, Waters views Rapinoe, whose divisive politics routinely draw headlines, as being the sort of person his company wants to use to market women’s undergarments.

One Twitter user hit Victoria’s Secret for hiring Rapinoe, asking if the company supports anti-Asian bigotry.

Rapinoe, who is known for her disdain for traditions such as standing during the playing of “The Star-Spangled Banner” before sporting events, celebrated her new role with Victoria’s Secret on Thursday.

“I am excited and ready to partner with @VictoriasSecret as part of #TheVSCollective – women who I admire and are icons of our time. I’m looking forward to working with them to show ALL women their individual and collective beauty and power. #VSAmbassador,” she tweeted.

Rapinoe had not responded to the dustup over the old tweet as of Friday afternoon.

