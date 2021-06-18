Sports
News Sports
Megan Rapinoe looks on during the U.S. women's soccer team's Summer Series game against Nigeria at Q2 Stadium in Austin, Texas, on Wednesday.
Megan Rapinoe looks on during the U.S. women's soccer team's Summer Series game against Nigeria at Q2 Stadium in Austin, Texas, on Wednesday. (Brad Smith / ISI Photos / Getty Images)

Megan Rapinoe Comes Under Fire After Racist Comment from Her Past Surfaces

Kipp Jones June 18, 2021 at 1:27pm

Leftist national anthem kneeler and U.S. women’s national soccer team star Megan Rapinoe is being called out for anti-Asian racism after a decade-old comment was unearthed on her Twitter page.

In 2011, Rapinoe, who has since become the embodiment of “wokeness” in women’s sports, directed a comment at a Twitter user whose account no longer appears to be active. According to the Sports Room, it belonged to former professional soccer player Natasha Kai.

That comment read: “u look asian with those closed eyes!”

Trending:
Trump Responds to 19K Fulton County Absentee Ballots Missing Chain of Custody Docs

Twitter users who saw the old tweet unleashed on the left-wing soccer star, who has made a habit of labeling others as bigoted:

It’s relevant that the soccer star previously accused former President Donald Trump of being a racist over tweets that she called “disgusting.”

Related:
Leftist Narrative Shattered as Latest Mass Shooter Is Revealed to Be Black Former NFL Pro

The old message resurfaced just after Rapinoe, 35, was designated as one of the new faces of Victoria’s Secret. The company is bidding farewell to its iconic “Angels” models and is replacing them with left-wing political and LGBT activists, Rapinoe among them, The New York Times first reported.

Martin Waters, the CEO for the lingerie company, told The Times on Wednesday that the Angels were no longer “culturally relevant.” Waters also accused his own company of being “slow to respond” to a changing world.

Apparently, Waters views Rapinoe, whose divisive politics routinely draw headlines, as being the sort of person his company wants to use to market women’s undergarments.

One Twitter user hit Victoria’s Secret for hiring Rapinoe, asking if the company supports anti-Asian bigotry.

Rapinoe, who is known for her disdain for traditions such as standing during the playing of “The Star-Spangled Banner” before sporting events, celebrated her new role with Victoria’s Secret on Thursday.

“I am excited and ready to partner with @VictoriasSecret as part of #TheVSCollective – women who I admire and are icons of our time. I’m looking forward to working with them to show ALL women their individual and collective beauty and power. #VSAmbassador,” she tweeted.

Rapinoe had not responded to the dustup over the old tweet as of Friday afternoon.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



loading

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , , , , ,
Kipp Jones
Johnathan "Kipp" Jones has worked as a reporter, an editor and a producer in radio, television and digital media. He is a proud husband and father.
Johnathan "Kipp" Jones has worked as an editor and producer in radio and television. He is a proud husband and father.




loading
Every Single Sheriff in State Signs Rebellious Letter Pledging to 'Prepare for Potential Violence'
Megan Rapinoe Comes Under Fire After Racist Comment from Her Past Surfaces
Washington Post Uncovers Growing Pattern of Nepotism Inside Biden Administration
Hunter Biden Was Banned from Legendary Luxury Hotel Over 'Drug Use': Report
Portland Now at Antifa's Mercy as Entire Riot Control Squad Resigns in Disgust
See more...

Conversation